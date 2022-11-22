ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

pix11.com

Enter to win a holiday Christmas tree, delivered and set up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season… to make your holidays great with NYC Tree Shop.Two lucky winners will receive either a Balsam Fir Tree or a Fraser Fir Tree.The winners will also receive a tree stand, free delivery, and installation. You can enter beginning on 11/28 through 12/21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Good Samaritans Host Thanksgiving Feast On New York Subway Train

I’ve seen enough New York City subway videos to know that I don’t wanna get on one of those things any time soon. From awful subway performers, to meth heads tweaking out, a couple camping out in a tent in the middle of a train, and even a dude dressed in a Chucky costume assaulting people for not wearing a mask, it’s a big “no” for me. But then you have videos like this that gives you hope in humanity […] The post Good Samaritans Host Thanksgiving Feast On New York Subway Train first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

FDNY investigating fire at Bronx temple

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is investigating a fire that damaged a religious temple in the Bronx.It happened at Beth-El, the House of Yahweh on Park Avenue in the Morrisania section Tuesday afternoon.The fire appears to have started on the second floor, severely damaging a classroom and pastor's office.Part of the ceiling also came down.Nobody was inside at the time.We're told the temple's main area of worship on the ground floor was largely spared."I'm sorry that it happened. I'm glad it wasn't any worse than how it is now. Hopefully, we'll be able to have it looking better," Pastor Jonathan Mickens said.The pastor says the temple has been in the neighborhood for 25 years.He plans on holding services over Zoom for the next few weeks but hopes to welcome people back to the building soon.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Norwood: Man Sought following Early Morning Non-Fatal Shooting

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Norwood. Police said that on Sunday, Nov. 13, at around 3.50 a.m. the man exited a social club located at 390 East 204th Street, and entered a black Mercedes Benz sedan with a New Jersey temporary license plate.
WEBSTER, NY
Thrillist

Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BrooklynPapers.com

‘Keep the good going’: Volunteers across Brooklyn team up to pass out free Thanksgiving turkeys

It’s the season of giving — and Brooklynites sure are getting into the holiday spirit. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, a number of turkey giveaways have already taken place, and there are even more on the way. And, even though the events are being hosted by different organizations and elected officials, the sentiment seems to be the same at each: lend a helping hand this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Mexican restaurant chain donates 6,000 meals a week

NEW YORK -  There's a small fridge on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill stocked with 50 prepared meals. On a cold November day, residents know where they can find a delicious and free dinner."Sometimes we don't have enough food," explains Blanca Martinez, who lives nearby."It's good food," adds Irma Perez, who stopped by to grab a container."A lot of the people in our community know which days we're delivering Tacombi so there's excitement around it," explained Nata Andresen, one of the volunteers stocking the fridge.Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, founder of "One Love Community Fridge," says she's seen the need for these fresh...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

