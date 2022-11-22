Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
'A tradition': Bronx bakery serves up famed carrot cake during Thanksgiving rush
People were already lined up down the block by the time Lloyd’s Carrot Cake bakery opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Bronx bakery is always in demand, but Thanksgiving is their busiest time.
Bronx produce market ships out millions of pounds of food ahead of Thanksgiving
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Tuesday is the busiest day of the year at the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx. Ahead of the holidays and Thanksgiving, more than 30 million pounds of produce, including cranberries, sweet potatoes, apples, and other staples, will be distributed throughout the New York City area. About 90% […]
30 million pounds of fresh produce sold by Hunts Point Produce Market in NYC this Thanksgiving
If you're celebrating Thanksgiving in or around NYC, it's very likely your fresh produce comes from Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, which sells 30 million pounds of produce around this time.
Enter to win a holiday Christmas tree, delivered and set up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season… to make your holidays great with NYC Tree Shop.Two lucky winners will receive either a Balsam Fir Tree or a Fraser Fir Tree.The winners will also receive a tree stand, free delivery, and installation. You can enter beginning on 11/28 through 12/21.
Police: Grinch on the loose after stealing Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for a holiday "Grinch" who stole an Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay Monday.
Four Winter Villages in Lower Manhattan That’ll Transport You to the North Pole
You might have noticed all the holiday cheer already being spread throughout the neighborhood, but one perennial activity that cannot be overlooked is, of course, frequenting all the winter villages. Here in Lower Manhattan, we’ve got everything from a Santa’s house, a Swiss ski village, a festive holiday market and...
New White Plains Restaurant Features Array Of 'Flavor Combinations'
A taste of Hawaii has arrived in the Hudson Valley. Westchester County eatery Pokémoto, located at 240 Main Street in White Plains, officially opened its doors in October 2022. It marked the company’s 29th location and first in New York, according to the restaurant’s website. Those who...
Good Samaritans Host Thanksgiving Feast On New York Subway Train
I’ve seen enough New York City subway videos to know that I don’t wanna get on one of those things any time soon. From awful subway performers, to meth heads tweaking out, a couple camping out in a tent in the middle of a train, and even a dude dressed in a Chucky costume assaulting people for not wearing a mask, it’s a big “no” for me. But then you have videos like this that gives you hope in humanity […] The post Good Samaritans Host Thanksgiving Feast On New York Subway Train first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
NYCHA residents fed up after spending 2 weeks without hot water inside apartments
Dozens of NYCHA apartments in the Bronx have been without hot water for two weeks, and residents say they are at their wits' end.
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Thanksgiving Bronx apartment kitchen fire
Two people were killed and two people were critically injured in a fire that broke out on Thanksgiving morning in a Bronx apartment kitchen, according to the FDNY.
FDNY investigating fire at Bronx temple
NEW YORK -- The FDNY is investigating a fire that damaged a religious temple in the Bronx.It happened at Beth-El, the House of Yahweh on Park Avenue in the Morrisania section Tuesday afternoon.The fire appears to have started on the second floor, severely damaging a classroom and pastor's office.Part of the ceiling also came down.Nobody was inside at the time.We're told the temple's main area of worship on the ground floor was largely spared."I'm sorry that it happened. I'm glad it wasn't any worse than how it is now. Hopefully, we'll be able to have it looking better," Pastor Jonathan Mickens said.The pastor says the temple has been in the neighborhood for 25 years.He plans on holding services over Zoom for the next few weeks but hopes to welcome people back to the building soon.
Norwood: Man Sought following Early Morning Non-Fatal Shooting
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Norwood. Police said that on Sunday, Nov. 13, at around 3.50 a.m. the man exited a social club located at 390 East 204th Street, and entered a black Mercedes Benz sedan with a New Jersey temporary license plate.
Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC
It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
Domino Sugar shows its Yonkers pride with giant LED sign
The new sign is 4 feet by 30 feet and shows a new Domino sugar logo combined with the city's name, honoring the iconic sign on the pier downtown.
‘Keep the good going’: Volunteers across Brooklyn team up to pass out free Thanksgiving turkeys
It’s the season of giving — and Brooklynites sure are getting into the holiday spirit. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, a number of turkey giveaways have already taken place, and there are even more on the way. And, even though the events are being hosted by different organizations and elected officials, the sentiment seems to be the same at each: lend a helping hand this season.
Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police
A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
Mexican restaurant chain donates 6,000 meals a week
NEW YORK - There's a small fridge on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill stocked with 50 prepared meals. On a cold November day, residents know where they can find a delicious and free dinner."Sometimes we don't have enough food," explains Blanca Martinez, who lives nearby."It's good food," adds Irma Perez, who stopped by to grab a container."A lot of the people in our community know which days we're delivering Tacombi so there's excitement around it," explained Nata Andresen, one of the volunteers stocking the fridge.Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, founder of "One Love Community Fridge," says she's seen the need for these fresh...
