Missoula First Peoples’ Market This Saturday

The holiday shopping season officially kicks off this weekend. We have heard about "Black Friday" for years and over the past couple years there has been the creation of "Cyber Monday", but let's not forget about "Shop Local Saturday". This is your opportunity to shop at local businesses that rely on your patronage to keep our community going.
Reggie Watts and Chris Fairbanks Coming In December

Logjam Presents is proud to welcome back to the Wilma Theater Reggie Watts on Thursday December 22nd. Tickets are on sale now at logjampresents.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849 or you can stop by the Top Hat Box Office at 134 West Front Street. Comedian Chris Fairbanks will be opening the show. It seems like it is a holiday tradition the past few years that either Reggie Watts or Chris Fairbanks or both have played Montana close to the holidays.
Montana Brewery Giving Back With Free Christmas Trees

The Lolo Peak Brewery is giving away Christmas Trees for people that don't have the means to buy one. If you would like to pick one up you can head 6201 Brewery Way in Lolo at the brewery yard and take one, while they last. This is one of those thoughtful gestures that make being part of our community so amazing.
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Ducks Unlimited Banquet Announced. You Can Win A New Hunting Dog

The annual Montana Ducks Unlimited Banquet has been announced, and it's going to be an incredible evening. If you've never been to a Ducks Unlimited Banquet, now is the time. The prizes and silent auction alone is worth the price of admission. Ducks unlimited protects and restores wetlands and habitats associated with waterfowl, and now you can help them by purchasing a banquet ticket to a memorable evening.
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
THANK YOU! Photos from the 2022 Guerrilla Turkey Drive in Missoula, Montana

Western Montana, THANK YOU! The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive has wrapped up and through the generosity of so many amazing people we were able to collect enough turkeys for our agencies that we work with to help meet their goals. With all of the stories we have heard this year, it really was a year of "unknowns" for the Turkey Drive. We never have any idea if we will be able to help out the agencies that need our help.
No Humbug on Higgins; Big Christmas for Downtown Missoula

No more COVID closures, but lots of candy canes are expected this year, as Downtown Missoula marks the first full year of holiday events since the pandemic erupted after Christmas 2019. The Downtown Missoula Partnership is planning a full schedule of holiday activities, most of which are admission-free or low-cost,...
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana

It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History

With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
Comedy Show Fundraiser for Local Food banks Coming to Missoula

In 2017 local stand-up comedians started a tradition of having a show at The Roxy Theater each year to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. I guess because the only thing better than laughter is laughter for a good cause. This Wednesday, November 23rd at 8pm in The Roxy Theater, the stand-up comedy show "Thanksgoofing" returns. Tickets are on sale now for $9, and on the day of the event tickets are $9 or $5 with a non-perishable food item.
Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
The Best Stores to Pamper Your Pooch in Missoula

I've lived with doggie glitter all over the house. It weaves itself into every fiber of carpet, couch and car backseat. It gets on the bathroom floor, the living room floor, the top of the ceiling fan (?) and all over every square inch of every piece of clothing you own. My Lord, it's glorious. Here's a picture of the all-time heavyweight champion of shedding at my ex-girlfriend's house: Sarge (as shown 2 months old.)
