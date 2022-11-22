Read full article on original website
Santa and S’mores in Downtown Hamilton to Kick Off Holiday Season
While most Montana communities are scheduled to take part in "Shop Small Saturday", merchants in Hamilton are once more using Black Friday to get a jump on the holiday business and celebrations. The Hamilton Downtown Association has been actively participating in the nationwide promotion to promote local merchants ever since...
Missoula First Peoples’ Market This Saturday
The holiday shopping season officially kicks off this weekend. We have heard about "Black Friday" for years and over the past couple years there has been the creation of "Cyber Monday", but let's not forget about "Shop Local Saturday". This is your opportunity to shop at local businesses that rely on your patronage to keep our community going.
Washington Foundation gifts $2-million for YMCA child care center in Missoula
A $ 2 million dollar gift from the Dennis & Phylis Washington Foundation will enable the Missoula Family YMCA to build a brand new Early Child Care Center, providing a significant boost to child-care options in the community. News of the gift was released Friday, announcing the Washingtons' gift to...
Reggie Watts and Chris Fairbanks Coming In December
Logjam Presents is proud to welcome back to the Wilma Theater Reggie Watts on Thursday December 22nd. Tickets are on sale now at logjampresents.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849 or you can stop by the Top Hat Box Office at 134 West Front Street. Comedian Chris Fairbanks will be opening the show. It seems like it is a holiday tradition the past few years that either Reggie Watts or Chris Fairbanks or both have played Montana close to the holidays.
Montana Brewery Giving Back With Free Christmas Trees
The Lolo Peak Brewery is giving away Christmas Trees for people that don't have the means to buy one. If you would like to pick one up you can head 6201 Brewery Way in Lolo at the brewery yard and take one, while they last. This is one of those thoughtful gestures that make being part of our community so amazing.
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Ducks Unlimited Banquet Announced. You Can Win A New Hunting Dog
The annual Montana Ducks Unlimited Banquet has been announced, and it's going to be an incredible evening. If you've never been to a Ducks Unlimited Banquet, now is the time. The prizes and silent auction alone is worth the price of admission. Ducks unlimited protects and restores wetlands and habitats associated with waterfowl, and now you can help them by purchasing a banquet ticket to a memorable evening.
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
Don’t Panic; Tickets still available for Montana’s Saturday playoff game
If you're uncertain about snapping up some tickets to see the Montana Grizzlies open their FCS playoff drive this week, don't worry about not finding a few options if you go online. That's because there are still some good seats available at Washington Grizzly Stadium for the Saturday evening game.
THANK YOU! Photos from the 2022 Guerrilla Turkey Drive in Missoula, Montana
Western Montana, THANK YOU! The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive has wrapped up and through the generosity of so many amazing people we were able to collect enough turkeys for our agencies that we work with to help meet their goals. With all of the stories we have heard this year, it really was a year of "unknowns" for the Turkey Drive. We never have any idea if we will be able to help out the agencies that need our help.
No Humbug on Higgins; Big Christmas for Downtown Missoula
No more COVID closures, but lots of candy canes are expected this year, as Downtown Missoula marks the first full year of holiday events since the pandemic erupted after Christmas 2019. The Downtown Missoula Partnership is planning a full schedule of holiday activities, most of which are admission-free or low-cost,...
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana
It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
Comedy Show Fundraiser for Local Food banks Coming to Missoula
In 2017 local stand-up comedians started a tradition of having a show at The Roxy Theater each year to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. I guess because the only thing better than laughter is laughter for a good cause. This Wednesday, November 23rd at 8pm in The Roxy Theater, the stand-up comedy show "Thanksgoofing" returns. Tickets are on sale now for $9, and on the day of the event tickets are $9 or $5 with a non-perishable food item.
Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
The Best Stores to Pamper Your Pooch in Missoula
I've lived with doggie glitter all over the house. It weaves itself into every fiber of carpet, couch and car backseat. It gets on the bathroom floor, the living room floor, the top of the ceiling fan (?) and all over every square inch of every piece of clothing you own. My Lord, it's glorious. Here's a picture of the all-time heavyweight champion of shedding at my ex-girlfriend's house: Sarge (as shown 2 months old.)
Don’t Fuel Around, Montana Gas Prices Even for “Brawl of the Wild” Fans
We've already seen how the Brawl of the Wild game is driving up hotel and food prices for fans flocking to Bozeman for the annual Cat-Griz showdown. A lot of that has been driven by the additional hype generated when ESPN decided to make the annual rivalry match its College Game Day broadcast on Saturday.
Dramatic Gas Price Reduction Could Continue Through Christmas
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t noticed, the price of regular unleaded gas has been falling dramatically over the past few weeks, and those reductions could continue through the holidays into the new year. KGVO News spoke to Gas Buddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan early Monday morning...
Missoula Condominium Owner Reacts To Hit & Run Property Damage
On Thursday November 17th, pictures of damage at the 4100 Mullan Condominiums complex surfaced on social media. The aftermath of the incident saw a parking lot overhang collapse on several vehicles. We spoke with the owner of one of these vehicles who declined to be named. When asked about how...
