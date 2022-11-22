Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmakers Blast Military Funding for Critical Race Theory, Gender Ideology Training
A new GOP report details how the Pentagon has prioritized promoting critical race theory, progressive gender ideology and more using taxpayer dollars. The report, commissioned by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, lays out a series of examples of liberal racial and gender ideology permeating military training, policies and leadership, all at taxpayer expense.
Biden, World Leaders Sign Declaration to Adopt Vaccine Passports for International Travel
President Joe Biden signed a G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration agreeing to adopt vaccine passports to “facilitate” all international travel. Paragraph 23 of the declaration pertains to “facilitating seamless international travel” by pledging to commit to international dialogue and collaboration to establish a “trusted global digital health networks that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standard and digital COVID-19 certificates.”
House Democrat Filing Legislation to Prevent Trump From Running in 2024
Democratic Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is leading an effort to ban former President Donald Trump from holding public office again. Cicilline, a former Trump impeachment manager, says he will be filing legislation making the case that the Republican should be permanently prevented from running for president under a clause of the 14th Amendment, because he participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
AGs Push Back Against EPA 'Environmental Justice' Rule
Twelve attorneys general have submitted comments to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan expressing concerns about a new proposed rule they argue will increase energy costs and risk Americans’ safety. At issue is the EPA’s proposed rule, “Accidental Release Prevention Requirements: Risk Management Programs under Clean Air Act; Safer...
Conservative Group sues FDA to Revoke Approval of Abortion Pill
Abortion foes sued the Food and Drug Administration in federal court in Texas on Friday in an effort to reverse the agency's decades-old approval of mifepristone, the drug used in medication abortions. Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative group that has been involved in antiabortion litigation, filed the suit in Amarillo...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0