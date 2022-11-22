Democratic Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is leading an effort to ban former President Donald Trump from holding public office again. Cicilline, a former Trump impeachment manager, says he will be filing legislation making the case that the Republican should be permanently prevented from running for president under a clause of the 14th Amendment, because he participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

