Louisiana State

Texas Governor volunteers with Meals on Wheels

AUSTIN, TX _ Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need in Austin. The First Family was joined by Meals On Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van de Putte. “The Meals...
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana runs into problems distributing lawmakers’ pet project money

The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) For months, Louisiana has struggled to fund a handful of legislators’ controversial pet projects because lawmakers inserted the wrong information into state budget documents or used vague language that financial staff can’t decipher. Legislators have been voting on a rolling series...
LOUISIANA STATE
SPSO: SNAP recipients report cards compromised

MANY, La. -- Some Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said. The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) verified the complaints, Mitchell said. It appears the benefits of some of the local victims' cards were used at grocery stores in Texas. Many Police...
SABINE PARISH, LA

