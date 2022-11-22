Read full article on original website
Texas Governor volunteers with Meals on Wheels
AUSTIN, TX _ Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need in Austin. The First Family was joined by Meals On Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van de Putte. “The Meals...
Most popular baby names for girls in Louisiana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana runs into problems distributing lawmakers’ pet project money
The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) For months, Louisiana has struggled to fund a handful of legislators’ controversial pet projects because lawmakers inserted the wrong information into state budget documents or used vague language that financial staff can’t decipher. Legislators have been voting on a rolling series...
NEW: Body camera footage released of Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son at Guthrie Haunts
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — New body camera footage was released after Governor Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated and in possession of firearms at Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. Logan County deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts where they found a hard case of firearms in the parking lot of Guthrie...
SPSO: SNAP recipients report cards compromised
MANY, La. -- Some Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said. The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) verified the complaints, Mitchell said. It appears the benefits of some of the local victims' cards were used at grocery stores in Texas. Many Police...
