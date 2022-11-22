Lyle Bjorge, 82

Thief River Falls - Lyle Theodore Bjorge, 82, passed away on November 16, 2022 at his residence in Smiley Township, rural Thief River Falls. Lyle Theodore Bjorge was born on October 29, 1940, the son of Theodore and Anna (Longren) Bjorge. Lyle was welcomed home by his big brother, Marlyn, and completed their family. In his earlier years, Lyle attended country school #221, located across the road from their farmstead. Although school was not one of Lyle’s favorite times, as he often told stories of ways he would “skip,” he went on to attend Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls in 9th grade, and graduated with Corine in the class of 1958. Throughout his adulthood, there weren’t many class reunions that he missed. Lyle attended Sunday School, was baptized, and confirmed at the St. Pauli Lutheran Church. It was at Sunday School where, little did he know at the time, he first met his future wife, Corine Torkelson. The two became “partners in crime,” and spent their younger years living life to the fullest, and a little on the wild side. The two of them had many stories to share, from racing cars to pulling pranks. Lyle and Corine were united in marriage on June 9, 1961. Lyle grew up on the farm where he currently resided, helping his dad. Farming was in his blood, and there was no question that this would be his lifelong career. After his father's death in 1965 Lyle and Corine took over the farm and took great pride in it. Besides small grains, they also raised cows, pigs, sheep, and goats for many years. Lyle also spent his younger days of adulthood operating heavy equipment. He enjoyed his time working for Harry Dahl Construction and Prestebak Construction. He was proud of the jobs he was a part of, building the dams in Twin Valley and Florian. He also found new friendships with “the guys,” friendships that he cherished throughout his lifetime. Lyle was a knowledgeable man and could fix anything. One of his most significant accomplishments was when he worked for Edgar Hetteen at Arctic Enterprises, building an Arctic Cat Air Sled. The sled was soon dismantled after testing, and the only picture of the sled is one with Lyle on it. Through the years, he was able to attend a variety of events that showcased a replica of the sled. Lyle would say that his biggest accomplishment was his family. His pride and joy, daughter Charissa Ann, “Kissy,” was born on October 26, 1962, arriving just three days shy of Lyle’s birthday. Wherever Lyle was, you’d be sure to find Kissy not far behind. He loved having his daughter help him on the farm. Later on, Tim Raiter began working for him on the farm, and he soon became Lyle’s best friend, spending many, many hours in the shop together, tinkering, fixing, and a whole lot of BS’ing. The shop soon became the place that the neighbors would stop by often. He considered himself one of the lucky ones when he gained his son-in-law, Dan Larson. Lyle’s soft spot was definitely for his grandchildren, Cynthia - “grandpa’s little girl,” and Travis - his “buckwheat.” Just when we didn’t think Lyle’s heart could get any larger, it did with the birth of each of his great-grandchildren: Carly, Nels Lyle, Kyson, and Thielyn. When Lyle wasn’t working, he made sure he was doing something he enjoyed, and rarely sat still. When he was younger, he enjoyed racing stock cars all over the region. Later, he enjoyed watching the races in Greenbush on the weekends. He also loved watching Nascar and the Minnesota Vikings, attending neighborhood card parties, checking the crops, pulling tabs, and drinking an Old Mill or two. Lyle took every opportunity he could to have a fishing rod in his hand. Both summer and winter fishing weresome of his favorite pastimes and he had many stories and pictures to share. Lyle also had a deep love for restoring things, especially John Deere tractors. He had a true talent for it. He took pride in owning the first “R” John Deere purchased from Amundgaard Lunke Implement in Thief River Falls. Soon his talent was discovered by his friends and neighbors, and he began restoring items for them. Up until the time of his death, Lyle spent his spare time in his shop, restoring any project someone had for him. Lyle was a proud resident of Smiley township, and served as a supervisor on the town board for nearly 40 years. Lyle loved his family beyond measure. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years and partner in crime, Corine; his daughter and pride and joy, Charissa and son-in-law, Dan Larson of Oklee; his grandchildren, Cynthia (Neil) Jensen and their children, Carly and Nels Lyle of Goodridge, and Travis (Kristy) Larson and their children, Kyson and Thielyn of Oklee. He is also survived by his brother, Marlyn of Grand Forks, ND; his shop buddy, Tim (Putzy) Raiter; brother-in-law, Oliver “Skip” Swanson; brother-in-law, Craig (Sally) Torkelson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Haugen (Charles “Chuck” Larson); all of Thief River Falls; as well as his nephews, nieces, friends, and neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Anna Bjorge; his brother, Morris, in infancy; his sister-in-law, Dalonna Bjorge; sister-in-law, Patricia “Patty” Swanson; nephews, Kevin Swanson, and Brad Swanson, and great-nephew, Blake Torkelson. He is also preceded in death by a number of his fishing buddies, who we know were waiting on the other side to cast that first line with him. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Pauli Lutheran Church in rural Thief River Falls. Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 5–7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Thief River Falls. Burial will be at St. Pauli Cemetery in Rocksbury Township in rural Thief River Falls. The family requests that at the service, attendees wear their favorite John Deere apparel or flannel shirt in celebration of Lyle’s memory. A00003B2022NV23