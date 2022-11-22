Marvin Carlson, 73

Related
Richard “Rick” Wright, 66
Thief River Falls - Richard “Rick” Wright, 66, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022 at his residence. Ric
Rick Harris, 65
Thief River Falls - Rick Harris, of Thief River Falls, passed away on November 8, 2022 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, at the age of 65. A Me
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
Sammy Hermanson, 95
Thief River Falls - Sammy Hermanson, 95 of Thief River Falls, formerly of Goodridge, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Thie
Snowfall already causing headaches and complaints about streets in TRF
by April Scheinoha Reporter The predicted snowfall didn’t materialize last week, but it led to a few headaches
Nichole Holt, 43
Red Lake Falls - Nichole Marie Holt, 43, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Sandford Hospital, Fargo, ND, after a long battle with cancer. O
Clayton Larson, 100
Plummer - Clayton M. Larson of Plummer, who spent most of his life farming in Northern Minnesota, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Villa St.
John Dyrseth, 75
Modesto, CA - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Dyrseth of Modesto, California, on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75. Born
Plans finalized for Government Center project
by April Scheinoha Reporter The Pennington County Board has finalized plans for the third floor of the Governmen
Marian Bessette, 89
Thief River Falls - Marian Langevin Bessette, 89, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Pioneer Memorial Care Ce
Steven Espeseth, 70
Fosston - Steven John Espeseth, 70, passed away October 22, 2022, of natural causes in Fosston. Steven was born August 4, 1952, in Petersburg, Alaska
Jan Stenvik, 58
Middle River - Jan Stenvik, of Middle River, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the age of 58. Jan Elizabeth Qualey was
FEMA officials visit TRF
by April Scheinoha Reporter The Federal Emergency Management Agency has conducted site inspections in Thief Ri
John Reid, 89
Grygla - John Reid, 89, of Grygla, died on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. As John did not want anyone crying over him or being sad, but want
Revenues and expenses in school district continue trend in the wrong direction
by David Hill Editor Revenues and expenses continue to go in the wrong direction. Monday, Oct. 24, Tanya Mons
Goodridge School District plans for the future
The Goodridge School Board recently started the process of creating a long-range facilities plan for the Goodridge Public School District. The School
