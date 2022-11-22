Marvin Carlson, 73

???????????

Thief River Falls - Marvin “Marv” Carlson, 73, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Riverview Memory Care Center in Crookston, after a brave 5+ year battle with dementia. Marvin Clyde Carlson was born April 12, 1949 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, the son of Clayton and Marvel (Aune) Carlson. He was baptized into the Lutheran faith and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls. He attended Knox Elementary School, Washington Elementary School and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1967. In high school, Marv participated in hockey, football, and wrestling. Following high school, Marv earned an Associates Degree in Architectural Drafting from the AVTI in Thief River Falls. Marv married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Vevea, and the couple moved to Puyallup, WA where Marv worked in grocery management and fell in love with golf. Music became a passion in the early 1960s for Marv. He was a bass player and performed back up vocals for several bands, including The Nomads, Wonderful Rest and The Back Street Journal. His bandmates were not just friends, they were brothers in music. They toured Minnesota, the Dakotas, much of Canada and released a 45 album through Franklin Records with tracks, “I’m Not With You” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg.” In 1977 Marv met the love of his life while out in Crookston. On December 23, 1977 Marv married Kathleen Lynn Page in Crookston, where they resided as a married couple for a short while before they made their home in Thief River Falls. In 1978 they welcomed their first son Cameron. Their second son, Dustin, was born in 1980. Marv’s hobbies as an adult included golf, curling, archery, trap league, cards, billiards, hunting, and fishing. Marv approached his hobbies with passion and won numerous awards, caught many trophy fish, and was very successful in his hunting, taking many trophy bucks. Marv was also an avid sports fan, never missed a PGA major and cheered for all Minnesota sports teams. Marv never lost his Prowler pride and enjoyed taking in local games. In his later years Marv enjoyed going to the casino (with his wife), golfing with the golf boys, and watching his sons curl. Marv sold water treatment for over 40 years, sold for Miracle Water, owned the local Miracle Water office, and worked for Eco-Water out of East Grand Forks. Other career ventures were SuperValu Foods as a Night Manager, he co-owned and operated Casino Express in the mid-1990s, he was Manager of the Thief River Golf Club, and retired from Hugo’s in 2019. Throughout Marv’s life he built friendships with many as he was never shy to strike up a conversation. Helping others was something he enjoyed. Nobody was more willing to give a free golf lesson and those that chose to listen to his simple advice usually found their game improved. Marv loved the time with his family up at the deer shack near Gatzke. All family and friends were important to Marv and he valued his relationships. The title Marv enjoyed the most was Grandpa or Papa. Bjorn, Mathias, Marla, and Austin were the pride and joy for Marv and Grandma Kathi. Grandpa Marv never set down a crying baby, could get the kids calm and sleeping with his calm slow rock, and just loved his grandkids. Survivors include sons, Cameron (Sarah) Carlson of Thief River Falls, and Dustin (Miranda) Carlson of Goodridge; grandchildren, Bjorn, Mathias, Marla, and Austin Carlson; sister, Donna Bjerke (Darrel Forbes) of Woodbury; brother, Jim (Joyce) Carlson of Thief River Falls, Marlene Ley of Warroad; brothers and sisters-in-law; siblings, Karen Lundgren of Roseau, Deborah (Sheldon) Bolstad of Thief River Falls, Dianne (John) Skauge of Beltrami, James (Joni) Page of Beltrami, Robert (Deb) Page of Prior Lake, and Kim (Tim) Yancey of Fargo, ND; as well as many nieces and nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathi on January 18, 2019; parents; mother and father-in-law, James and Patricia Page; brothers-in-law, Christ Ley and John Lundgren; and special dog, Sam. Marv is also preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. The Carlson family would like to thank Riverview Memory Care staff for their amazing care for our father and grandfather, Red River Valley Hospice for their professional and caring services, and dad’s friends and family that loved him. May his memory be blessed. A gathering time for family and friends was held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. The service to celebrate Marv’s life was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, with Rev. Mark Helgeland officiating. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com. A00003B2022NV23