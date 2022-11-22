Barboursville, WV - E. Lillian Havel, 100, of West Virginia, formerly of Burlington, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Wyngate Assisted Living Facility in Barboursville, WV. Born in Maple Grove on June 1, 1922, she was the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth (nee Ferrian) Weber. Her early life was spent in Maple Grove and the Minneapolis area. She graduated from Maple Grove Elementary School and Osseo High School in Osseo. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology from the College of St. Theresa in Winona. She worked as a medical technologist in Minneapolis before marriage. On September 2, 1948, at St. Bernard’s Church in Thief River Falls, she was united in marriage to Cyril M. Havel. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2008. In 1964, they moved to Burlington, Wisconsin where her husband was employed as a Supervisory Agent for the Soo Line Railroad. Lillian was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. She was a former member of Racine Astronomical Society and Lakeland Audubon Society. She was also a member of Maple Grove (MN) Historic Preservation Society. Lillian is survived by her grandchildren, Kim (Michael) Schroeder and Lynn (Mindy) Schattner; five great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Colette Schattner; son, Brother Gregory Havel O.F.M.; and siblings, Edward Weber, James Weber, and Barbara Weber. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love, Inc. or Franciscan Friars Assumption BVM Province. A Mass of Christian Burial took place on November 22 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford, WI, with Father Ed officiating. Relatives and friends were able to meet with the family before the Mass from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Burial took place following the Mass at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Burlington, WI. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com A00003B2022NV23