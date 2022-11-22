Thief River Falls - Richard “Rick” Wright, 66, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022 at his residence. Richard Alan Wright was born July 12, 1956 in Litchfield, the son of Valentine and Janice (Nething) Wright. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Billings, MT. He attended school in Billings, MT and Goodridge, when he went to live with his uncle, Harry Nething. In 1976 Rick married Becky Holmgren and they made their home in Thief River Falls. Rick worked on family farms for his uncles, Dave, Gailard and Harry. In the mid-1970’s, Rick began driving over the road for different companies in the area, including Arctic Cat, JamTran, TDS, Anderson Trucking, Warren Transport, and Swingen Construction. While driving for Anderson Trucking in the late 1980s, Rick delivered the granite steps to the Statue of Liberty during the renovation. This was one of his favorite memories in his trucking career. Most recently he helped around the shop with Wright Construction for his brother, Randy and nephew, Hunter. In 1980 he met Audrey, and the couple became very proud parents of Brandon in August of 1981. Rick loved taking Brandon in the truck with him, especially over the summers. He enjoyed traveling, history, music (especially 80s rock), helping out wherever he could, spending time with his family and friends, and diagnosing mechanical issues. In 2002 Rick was the recipient of a pancreatic transplant after several years as a severe diabetic and in 2020 was diagnosed with prostate cancer. After his prostate cancer chemotherapy and radiation, the donor pancreas failed, causing Rick to become a severe diabetic again, which he fought with until his death. Rick was very independent, resilient, and stubborn. He never wanted anyone to ever pity him for his illnesses. He would laugh through the hard times and it never failed to light up the room. In 2004 his granddaughter Brea was born and since then, Wednesdays were his special days with Brea. Every single Wednesday was spent having a lunch date, playing hide and seek, playing at parks in all surrounding towns, swimming in the river with Jadi with all their clothes on, and driving around for hours on end. Let’s all take comfort in the fact that Rick was a man of faith; his favorite Bible verse was Isaiah 9:6- “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given…” Along those same lines, his favorite Christmas carol was “O, Holy Night” He loved the Lord and is with him now, waiting for the rest of us. In the famous words of Rick, “And one more thing.” Survivors include his loving son, Brandon (Joscelyn) Wright of Thief River Falls; granddaughter, Brea of Thief River Falls; siblings, Vivian Wright of Wadena, Janette (Richard) Schenhiet of Hutchinson, Randy Wright of Thief River Falls, Judy (Gary) Sweno of Montevideo, Robin (Mary) Wright of Dassel; bonus granddaughters, Chloe and Aliya Franson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond in infancy; and numerous aunts and uncles. A gathering time for family and friends will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. Burial will be held in the spring. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com A00003B2022NV23