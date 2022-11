Thief River Falls - Rick Harris, of Thief River Falls, passed away on November 8, 2022 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, at the age of 65. A Memorial Service honoring Rick will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Evangelical Free Church in Thief River Falls, with Pastor Kevin MacLean officiating. A Visitation will take place one hour prior to the Memorial Service on December 1, 2022 at the Evangelical Free Church. A00003B2022NV23