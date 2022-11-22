Read full article on original website
Related
Odunze Is Enjoying a Hair-Raising Season for Apple Cup-Bound Huskies
The receiver talks about big numbers, Jalen McMillan and his grooming.
FOX43.com
High School Football | Here are previews of the three District 3 title games on tap this weekend
YORK, Pa. — The District 3 high school football playoffs conclude this weekend in three of the district's six classifications, and all three matchups have their share of intrigue. In Class 5A, Cocalico will try to continue its Cinderella run through the postseason with another upset Friday night, this...
No. 1 North Carolina pulls away from Portland late, 89-81
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Top-ranked North Carolina knew there would be tests during its weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Unexpectedly, its opener was one. Pete Nance scored 28 points, Caleb Love added 23 and No. 1 North Carolina withstood the Portland Pilots 89-81 in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. The […]
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
linknky.com
9th Region, 36th District girls hoops preview: Highlands, Newport Catholic, Newport, Dayton & Bellevue
Last season, the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds edged the Highlands Bluebirds, 51-48 at Bellevue’s Ben Flora Gymnasium to take back the district crown after the Bluebirds had won it the previous seven years. The two could battle for the district title again this year. The last time neither team...
Wednesday roundup: Lake girls basketball wins opens season at 2-0 with another win
GIRLS BASKETBALL LAKE 62, WOOSTER 49 WOOSTER (1-1): Levy 5-1-11, Kostohryz 2-0-5, Badertscher 5-1-13, Pettorini 3-2-10, Grey 5-0-10. Totals 20-4-49. LAKE (2-0): Anderson 6-5-19, Hance 2-1-5, Marshall 3-2-10, S. Horning 1-0-3,...
Lisbon High School boys’ basketball preview
Lisbon returns six starters from last year's 12-win team.
Comments / 0