Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
Omega WiFi Amp Reviews: Does It Really Work?
Lighting-Fast internet access has been the buzz around the world. Everyone wants to enjoy the luxury of speedy internet yet it is easier said than done. Lots of gadgets have been created to help mitigate against slow internet. However, most of these WiFi boosters, extenders and repeaters are anything but effective. Instead of enhancing the speed of your internet connection, they make it worse. This has weakened the morale of many individuals as regards to having internet boosters. But if you have come across this article: you can confidently tell yourself to: Wail No More! Omega WIFI Amp has come to your rescue.
How to change Outlook Navigation Pane position
Outlook isn’t only for sending and receiving emails, but also for setting calendars and managing contacts of people. These options are available through tabs in the Navigation Pane. Earlier, the Navigation Pane was an ignorable menu at the bottom of Microsoft Outlook. But now this menu appears on the left-hand side. If you wish to change the Outlook Navigation Pane position from left to bottom or vice versa, please read through this article for the method.
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sony to expand Chinese game incubator in Microsoft head-to-head
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp said it plans to expand a programme to identify and incubate Chinese-made games, in a race with Microsoft Corp to tap China's gaming market. The programme will invest more than 1 million yuan ($140,080) in each game it enrols, and will...
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fastest Android 5G smartphone in the US
The majority of smartphones sold in the US today offer 5G connectivity. However, you won’t get the same 5G performance with every device. 5G internet speeds vary across each model due to various factors. It’s not a huge margin, but some devices offer faster speeds than others on the same network, at the same place. in terms of 5G performance. For users in the US, Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best Android solution, OOKLA has found.
Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to feature satellite connectivity
Samsung looks to be bringing satellite connectivity to the upcoming Galaxy S23 launch. The Korean OEM has been working with Iridium to utilize its satellites for the new phone release as it supports sending texts and images.
The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
Samsung executive shares motivations behind One UI 5.0
Samsung has been incredibly quick in rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to its Galaxy smartphones and tablets. If it maintains the current pace, the company may update the vast majority of eligible Galaxy devices to the new One UI version before the end of this year. As the updates arrive left, right, and center, Samsung’s Vice President of Android Framework R&D, Sally Hyesoon Jeong, spoke with SamMobile to give some insights into the development of its custom Android software. Sally, who leads the Korean firm’s teams working on Android platforms, S Pen, Multi-Tasking, Edge SDK, and other software services, talked about the motivations behind One UI 5.0 and what’s to come in the future.
The new Vivo X90 Pro Plus is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone
Vivo has launched its new X90 series, featuring the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. The higher-end X90 Pro+ contains the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC while the X90 and X90 Pro will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile platform.
What is DeepMind?
DeepMind is an artificial intelligence technology that uses machine learning to solve problems that computers haven't traditionally been able to tackle, such as beating humans at the game Go and predicting the myriad ways in which proteins can fold themselves into functional shapes. DeepMind's tech is already used in real-world applications. For example, it plays a role in slashing energy use at computing data centers and optimizing phone...
Galaxy S23 series may end up offering satellite communication
Samsung is planning to equip its Galaxy S23 flagships with a satellite communication system. The Korean smartphone giant is reportedly working with Virginia-based company Iridium Communications for this technology. Much of the work is already done, The Elec reports. But Samsung is still reviewing the implementation of the technology in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.
Connect to Your Wireless Network With a Raspberry Pi Pico W
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smartphones, tablets, and computers make connecting to your Wi-Fi at home, a coffee shop, or a local library painless and straightforward. That's because they have an operating system that comes with built-in tools to handle wireless connectivity so we can take it for granted.
More Accurate Than GPS: New Navigation System With 10 Centimeter Accuracy
Researchers have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. An alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings has been developed by researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and VSL. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeters. This new technology is important for the implementation of a wide range of advanced location-based applications, including autonomous vehicles, quantum communication, and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results will be published today (November 16) in the journal Nature.
Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur resigns
During his tenure, Thakur managed to acquire Tower Semiconductor, as well as sign MediaTek and the US Department of Defense as prominent customers for the Intel Foundry Services. A disagreement with CEO Pat Gelsinger regarding the future role of Tower Semiconductor is allegedly linked to Thakur's resignation. When Pat Gelsinger...
'SuperGPS' Technology Accurately Pinpoints Your Position Within Inches
Many of us rely on GPS (Global Positioning System) to estimate travel times, find our way to new places, avoid traffic congestion, keep track of the kids, and generally avoid getting lost. But it's not always the most reliable of systems, especially in built-up areas where it's difficult to get a straight line of sight to and from a satellite. Now researchers have come up with a new and improved technology that could eventually replace GPS in some scenarios. Called SuperGPS, it's accurate within 10 centimeters (or 3.9 inches) and doesn't rely on navigation satellite systems. The new approach makes use of networks...
DJI to unveil a new drone on Nov. 22
Tech giant DJI is going to release a new drone on Nov. 22, 2022, at 10 p.m. PST. Here’s what we know so far…. DJI is preparing a new addition to its agricultural drone line. In a teaser promoting the imminent launch event, the company says its new drone “sees more and works smarter.” This could likely be a nod to a new multispectral camera drone for precision agriculture, which would combine data from disparate sensors to measure crop health in great detail. The only other DJI drone with similar capabilities is the Phantom 4 Multispectral, which was launched in 2019 and has been discontinued since.
