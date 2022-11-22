Read full article on original website
Speaker Nominee Ledbetter to appoint Mark M. Tuggle as chief of staff
State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R – Rainsville, the House Republican Caucus nominee for speaker of the Alabama House, announced on Wednesday that he plans to appoint former State Representative Mark M. Tuggle of Alexander City as his office’s chief of staff if elected to lead the body during an organizational session in January.
Gidley extends ministry as District 29 representative
For Pastor Mark Gidley, representing District 29 in the Alabama House of Representatives is just an extension of his ministry. Gidley spent 21 years in the insurance business before committing full-time to the ministry, leading the flock as pastor at Faith Worship Center in Glencoe. He earned his master’s degree from Pentecostal theological Seminary in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Opinion | All politics is no longer local
The legendary Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Tip O’Neill, is credited with coining the slogan, “all politics is local.” He quoted it often and lived it. The old Boston machine Democratic politician went home to his Irish neighborhood every week. He knew everyone in his blue collar district. He knew who was kin to whom. He knew their names, birthdays, parents, grandparents, and children. He did favors, made sure their mail was delivered, lost Social Security checks were found, and even made sure that potholes were fixed and streetlights replaced. He lived the saying, “all politics is local.”
Governor promotes Small Business Saturday through proclamation
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday reiterated her staunch support for Alabama’s small businesses by signing a proclamation declaring November 26, 2022 as Small Business Saturday in the state of Alabama. By designating the Saturday following Thanksgiving Day as Small Business Saturday, Alabamians are encouraged to celebrate and support the...
Ivey announces new round of appointments
The Alabama Governor’s Office has released a new round of state appointments. Richard Chancey as District Attorney of the 26th Judicial Circuit. Dr. Charles Hart to the Veterinary Medical Examiners. Emily Wrenning to the Lamar County Board of Registrars. Lee Alley to Elevator Safety Review. Michelle Gilmore to the...
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
‘We have a problem’ Alex City Schools faces rise in vaping
A dangerous habit is spreading among Alexander City youth. Alexander City Schools Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price declared vaping and related-smoking habits a serious issue during a regularly called board of education meeting Thursday, November 17. “Last year, we noticed a huge uptick in vaping in our high school. Vaping had...
Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
Alabama roadbuilders push changes to liability law, absolving them of most liability
For the last couple of years, Alabama roadbuilders have been pushing to change the state’s liability regulations for contractors who work on road and bridge projects, reducing the instances that contractors could be held liable. Though this issue comes up often, this most recent push has county governments, responsible for the majority of roads in the state, concerned.
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Lowndes County Commission requests status of road improvements
Since 2019, Lowndes County residents have received gradual road improvements, thanks to funding through the Rebuild Alabama Annual Grant Program. County Engineer David Butts said current efforts are concentrated on resurfacing areas needing repairs and workers are now resurfacing County Road 32. “We buy materials and use our equipment to...
UPDATE: Former State Rep. Perry Hooper, Jr. Indicted on Felony Charge
Former State Rep. Perry Hooper, Jr., who’s accused of sexually abusing a woman at a Montgomery restaurant earlier this year, has been indicted on a felony charge, court records show. Hooper, 68, of Montgomery, allegedly grabbed a woman’s breasts and waist, kissed her on the neck and shoved his...
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
Alabama Residents Will Receive Bigger SNAP Benefits, How Much Are You Going To Receive?
The Alabama Food Assistance announced that residents in the state, who qualified for SNAP benefits, will receive a bigger amount. Why Are You Going To Receive A Bigger SNAP Benefit?. Recipients of the SNAP benefits in Alabama should expect a bigger amount. This is after the federal mandated to increase...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Montgomery Hyundai factory gets new supplier
South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its plant in Montgomery. The new factory will also provide components for the car company’s new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Officials say Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion dollars in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers. The plant in Richmond Hill will make powertrains for Hyundai's electric vehicles manufactured at its new plant scheduled to open in 2025 west of Savannah. It will also make components for a Kia plant in West Point and another Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama.
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
