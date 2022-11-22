Read full article on original website
A Viking Funeral - How to Unlock the Secret Ending
A Viking Funeral is a Side Quest Favor in God of War Ragnarok that can only be unlocked after the completion of the main storyline. This side quest acts as the secret ending to the game, as upon its completion, the screen will fade to black, and the final credits will roll.
‘Strange World’ To Lose $147M: Why Theatrical Was Best Decision For Doomed Toon –Not Disney+– As Bob Iger Takes Over CEO From Bob Chapek
Death, taxes, and films that bomb at the box office. Such is life in Hollywood, and at the end of the day, the estimated $147M loss which is expected for Disney Animation’s Strange World isn’t spilt milk to cry over for the entertainment conglomerate. The bombing of the Thanksgiving family title, with a $28M global opening, in the face of Netflix’s theatrical experiment with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, with $13.3M over 5-days, has prompted discussion this weekend as to what’s really prime for theatrical and what’s really ideal for streaming. No question about it, Netflix is leaving money...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Montenevera Gym (Ghost)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Montenevera Gym Test and defeat the Ghost Type Gym Leader Ryme. 11:43 Montenevera Ghost-type Gym Leader Ryme Battle. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
12 Incredible Deals You Won't Want to Miss on Black Friday
We all love a Black Friday deal, but it can all get a little overwhelming in my opinion. Everything is very noisy, and you've just gotten 17 emails from brands you don't even like. If you want an easy-to-consume, quick read on the very best Black Friday deals, then look no further. Featured just below are IGN staff's personal selections of the very best discounts over the shopping holiday, and you absolutely do not want to miss them. Plus, nerds picked them, so these are perfect for other cool nerds like yourself! If you're really short on time, I've also left a handy TLDR on the deals just below as well; you're welcome.
A Challenge from Cassiopeia - Starfall Street
A Challenge from Cassiopeia is the final quest in the Starfall Street pathway. After defeating all 5 of the Star Team bosses across Paldea, you'll be called to Uva/Naranja Academy to face Cassiopeia. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to prepare and take on Cassiopeia in this showdown in Mesagoza.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: The 5 Biggest MCU Reveals
Warning: this article contains full spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the special. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have been the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4, but those lovable A-holes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy just had to get the last word in. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special catches up with Star-Lord and his team and adds Kevin Bacon to the list of the MCU’s mightiest heroes.
IGN UK Podcast 672: Atomic Heart is a Real Game
The year is 2022. The Bounty debate also continues to rage as a schism threatens to develop on the IGN UK Podcast. Before that though, Cardy, Matt, and Emma are arriving in your ears to talk all about why you should be excited for Atomic Heart, should check out Warzone 2.0, and should watch the new show from the creators of Dark, 1899.
The Lab on Poco Path - A Challenge from Arven
The Lab on Poco Path is one of the final quests in the Path of Legends pathway. After finding all 5 of the Titan Pokemon across Paldea, you'll be called to the Lab of Poco Path to find out more about these giant Pokemon and the effects of Herba Mystica. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to challenge Arven and find out more about the Titan Pokemon.
Last-Minute Black Friday: Bring Home The 35th Anniversary Akira Manga Box Set for 44% Off
Cyber Monday is right around the corner and Black Friday is fading into the past but, in addition to the incredible buy 2-get-1-free deal still available at Amazon, there is also a ton of other meat left on the Black Friday bone. Speaking of meat, while the iconic 35th Anniversary...
All the Best Last Minute Black Friday and Early Cyber Monday Deals
Hard to believe, but Black Friday is nearly over, which means you're running out of time to save big on a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. While some of the best deals have sold out, you can still find a heap of great Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, plus PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on virtual reality hardware like the Meta Quest 2.
Best Black Friday 2022 Xbox Deals Still Available at Amazon
Xbox is the place to play as far as 'bang for your buck' goes, and with Black Friday sales in full swing, it's an even better time to jump in. Whether you want to grab some heavily discounted games, or snag a console, Amazon has a ton of great deals.
Black Friday Deal: Metroid Dread Is $39.99
It's rough out there today. There are a lot of Black Friday sales going on, so it can be hard to sift through it all to find the goods. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who hasn't picked up Metroid Dread for whatever reason (no judgement!) now's a good time to correct that minor error. Amazon has Samus Aran's latest mission, a.k.a. Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch, on sale for $39.99 for Black Friday. That's the best price we've seen yet on this game.
Epic Games Store Free Game of the Week Star Wars: Squadrons Now Available; Two New Free Games Unveiled for Next Week
Last week, it was revealed that EA Motive's Star Wars: Squadrons would be available for free on the Epic Games Store. The combat fighter title is now available to buy for no cost on the popular platform until December 1, 2022. The game features multiplayer modes and a single player...
The Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series - Budget to Best (Late 2022)
The holidays are creeping up on us, and with promises of shiny new PlayStation 5’s and Xbox Series consoles being gifted for the holidays, it only makes sense to pair them with some of the best televisions for gaming available today! In this episode of Budget to Best, Akeem Lawanson introduces you to three of our top picks for Best Gaming TVs for the PS5 and Xbox! Whether it be the Hisense U7H for those looking to keep costs under $1000 or those looking for the best of the best (within reason, of course!) when picking their next TV upgrade with the Sony A95K, we’ve got you covered. Is 120Hz gaming really worth it? What’s so special about QD OLED? Let’s find out in this special episode of Budget to Best!
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
The Callisto Protocol - Official Live-Action TV Spot Trailer
Watch the mysterious live-action TV spot trailer starring Josh Duhamel for upcoming survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol. Created by Glen Schofield and Striking Distance Studios, the game is set on Jupiter's dead moon in the year 2320. Taking on the role of Black Iron Prison inmate, Jacob Lee, players must face terrifying creatures as you uncover the secrets of the United Jupiter Company.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Bundle Is Now the Cyber Monday Bundle
Cyber Monday 2022 is live, and if you haven't yet gotten yourself the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal, time is running out. This year's Black Friday deal from Nintendo is on the Mario Kart 8 bundle once again. Nintendo Black Friday deals are starting to wind down, but the console deal is still live and in stock everywhere online, at least right now. This is basically perfect if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch to give as a gift this year, for a lot of reasons.
The Best VR Deal of Black Friday Is Still Live: Meta Quest 2 With 2 Free Games
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still live, and if you're getting a Meta Quest 2 this is absolutely the best way to do it. On top of the usual free copy of Beat Saber (which everyone who owns a VR headset should own anyway), you also now get a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. Both the 128GB and the 256GB versions are included in the special deal, and you can get yours from any of the usual retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target. We went ahead and made it easy by putting them in the article below for Black Friday.
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer
Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...
