The holidays are creeping up on us, and with promises of shiny new PlayStation 5’s and Xbox Series consoles being gifted for the holidays, it only makes sense to pair them with some of the best televisions for gaming available today! In this episode of Budget to Best, Akeem Lawanson introduces you to three of our top picks for Best Gaming TVs for the PS5 and Xbox! Whether it be the Hisense U7H for those looking to keep costs under $1000 or those looking for the best of the best (within reason, of course!) when picking their next TV upgrade with the Sony A95K, we’ve got you covered. Is 120Hz gaming really worth it? What’s so special about QD OLED? Let’s find out in this special episode of Budget to Best!

6 HOURS AGO