Read full article on original website
Related
Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bake up a sweet holiday treat
Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Submit Your Recipe. Citrus County is filled with great home cooks...
How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving
November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Roasting a turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving — so do this instead
Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving
thezoereport.com
To Me, From Me: 10 Beauty Gifts I’m Treating Myself to This Holiday Season
While the holiday shopping rush usually prioritizes others — parents, siblings, significant others — it’s also a prime time to pick up a few things for yourself. Not only do holiday gift sets and kits offer amazing value, for one, but it’s also worth being a little generous with yourself once in a while. This year, the pickings are especially good, with seasonal sets and everyday standbys alike. They’ve even given me, a beauty writer with over a decade of experience, a reason to get excited, offering everything I need to get my makeup, skin, and hair-care game on point both for holiday parties now — and for the new year ahead. With that in mind, here’s what I’m most excited for.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Salvation Army helps feed thousands a hearty Thanksgiving meal
The Salvation Army helped feed thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Other community organizations, including King Soopers and Miss Betty's Cooking, also helped make sure there was plenty of food to go around. "My thought is we're not just providing a hot meal but we are reminding them of what it's like to be with family and hopefully using that as inspiration to get into stable housing," said Salvation Army Major Richard Pease. After the event in Denver, the organization also dished up meals at the Safe Outdoor Space warehouse in Aurora.
The Daily South
Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season
It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
How To Save Money on Thanksgiving Dinner — Even on a Tight Budget
Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner and before you know it, it will be time to pop your turkey (or tofurkey) in the oven. This Thanksgiving may be more expensive than the past years with food...
TODAY.com
Looking to reunite with loved ones this holiday season?
We are looking for family or friends who are looking for a miracle reunion. Perhaps logistics or finances have gotten in the way of you seeing your loved ones this holiday season. Let us know your situation and what’s keeping you from spending the holidays together.
macaronikid.com
2022 Holiday Shopping Guide
The holidays are here! Where will you be shopping? We've compiled a list of businesses that are having specials this holiday season!. If you know of any holiday specials that is not on this list, please email Macaroni Kid Irvine. Your community of parents would greatly appreciate it and thank you in advance for sharing it.
iheart.com
This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey
An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
Tips For A Safer Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays for most brings to mind for most a smorgasbord of rich foods, including turkey and dressing with giblet gravy, ham, rolls and plenty of sweet desserts and snacks. However, for some, the the holidays are marked by devastation — home fires. Cooking is the leading...
newsymom.com
Finding Early Holiday Joy
Like all of you, I’ve had some things going on in my personal life lately that have caused me to pause and take a minute to re-evaluate the coming holiday season. In years past, I decorated for the season starting on the day after Thanksgiving. I know for many, early Christmas/holiday decorating is taboo. But this year, I needed something cheerful. This year, I needed joy. That’s when I decided to slowly start putting up decorations, with the goal of having it all up by Thanksgiving. There’s something about not having the pressure to get it done quickly that has been making it that much more fun.
Comments / 0