ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barling, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Fort Smith police looking for suspect in identity fraud case

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a suspect in a financial/identity fraud case. Police say in August, a purse was stolen from someone's car on the 6600 block of Grand Avenue. About a month later, a suspect attempted to withdraw $5,000 from the victim's account at First National Bank in Fort Smith, according to police.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
5NEWS

Hundreds start Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot for Heroes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Turkey Trot for Heroes isn’t a typical Thanksgiving race. It's a race meant to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, whether it's first responders or active military. The race also raises money for Sheepdog Impact Assistance and NWA...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Missing hunter found safe in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crews have found a missing hunter safe after he was was reported missing Monday night. According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Deputies say he was reported missing near Kimes Tower Road. Multiple agencies,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Police searching for missing child in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. Allaynah Blackwell reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last scene at the corner of S 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Arrests made after shots fired near Northside High School

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to an alleged "shots fired" call near Northside High School Wednesday morning. According to the department, the call came in from a location near the high school on Nov. 16. No injuries have been reported at this time. According to Sherry...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Missing child located in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Nonprofits make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With inflation and the lingering impacts of covid, not everyone is able to cook their own Thanksgiving meal. Thankfully, there are several places across our area where families can share a Thanksgiving meal free of charge. Volunteers are working hard to prepare for Care Community Center’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on I-49 in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Our area was hit with winter weather overnight causing some bridges and overpasses on Interstate 49 to freeze Friday morning. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported multiple crashes in Washington and Benton Counties on Nov. 18. Drivers on I-49 should expect delays until crews are...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Where to find warming centers in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Can you imagine staying outside in this weather overnight? It’s not something any of us want to do, yet some of our neighbors are left without a choice. Because of this, 5NEWS checked in with a few local homeless shelters in hopes of finding warming centers. While there aren’t a ton of centers, there are a few in our area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy