Calcasieu Parish, LA

Entergy Louisiana finishes construction of new substation in Calcasieu Parish

By Dave Kovaleski
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 2 days ago
Entergy Louisiana finished construction on a new substation and distribution circuits in Calcasieu Parish near Moss Bluff.

The project will benefit thousands of customers in the Gillis, Moss Bluff, and north and east Lake Charles areas.

The project – part of Entergy’s commitment to increase the resilience of the electrical system — included setting new poles and adding more than three miles of new conductor and other electrical infrastructure. It will provide electricity from the Goos Ferry substation to local homes and businesses.

“We recognize that although southwest Louisiana is still on the road to recovery, it is also one of the fastest growing areas in our state,” Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May said. “We want to make sure that we’re not only providing reliable power to existing customers, but when new businesses and residents arrive, we have the facilities in place to serve their needs.”

The new infrastructure will provide reliable power year-round to customers in Calcasieu Parish by increasing electric capacity and reducing stress on other substations in the Gillis, Goosport, and east Lake Charles areas.

Entergy Louisiana routinely inspects and evaluates components such as poles, powerlines, and transformers and uses data to make strategic decisions around the replacement or enhancement of infrastructure.

Entergy Louisiana provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge. It is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

