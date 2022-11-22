Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/22, Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/12/22, Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/5/22, and Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 12/12/22. As a percentage of PATK's recent stock price of $54.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Patrick Industries Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when PATK shares open for trading on 11/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for STRA to open 0.73% lower in price and for ATO to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

1 DAY AGO