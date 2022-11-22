ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester Reporter

Three arrested, 100 pounds of fentanyl seized in Mattapan, DA says

Two men and a woman were arrested earlier this week during a raid on a River Street apartment in which federal, state and local investigators found 100 pounds of fentanyl powder and pills, three industrial pill-press machines and numerous sealed Priority Mail envelopes containing pills that were ready to be dropped off at a local post office, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
