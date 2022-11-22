Read full article on original website
A 26-story pig skyscraper in China will slaughter 1 million animals a year, report says
China's hi-tech skyscraper farm is set to slaughter more than one million pigs annually to tackle the Asian country's growing demand for pork, reported The Guardian.
constructiontechnology.media
New products and services announced at Trimble Dimensions
At Trimble Dimensions in Las Vegas, US, new products and services were announced, such as the Trimble Construction Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure, an industry cloud to streamline projects, a collaboration between Trimble and HP on a robotic total station, and a new partnerhip in autonomous construction surveying technology. Over...
Small Business Saturday perfect opportunity to support local owners
It's the season of spending and many consumers are out doing the majority of their shopping ahead of the holidays. While many big retail stores are seeing a lot of sales during this time of year, local business owners are urging consumers not to forget about them this season. "I sometimes tell customers that with every purchase they have, it's feeding our families," said Lydsey Gantert, owner of Zero Market. She speaks for many small business owners in Colorado, who may have little space but greatly impact their community. Mark Bagher, a local store owner, has sold oriental rugs in...
csengineermag.com
Superb début delivered burgeoning business and numerous networking contacts
STRUCTURES INTERNATIONAL got off to a brilliant start as its maiden event showcased a comprehensive line-up of market leaders and numerous top European exhibitors in the tent and marquee sector. The new internationally oriented business platform for temporary building structures, industrial & storage tents and event marquees – held between 8 and 10 November – also featured a large number of equipment specialists and service providers.
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
scaffoldmag.com
Mollo launches green brand
Italian rental firm Mollo Noleggio has added new Blue&Green branding to demarcate its low emissions and environmentally friendly equipment. The logo, which adds green to Mollo’s historical blue livery, was revealed by the company at the Ecomondo trade event from 7 to 10 November in Rimini, southern Italy. At...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance Launches Crypto Recovery Initiative, Industry Leaders Join Force
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has unveiled the Industry Recovery Initiative, a $1 billion fund designed to assist struggling crypto businesses in the middle of the current market turmoil. The collapse of FTX, a once-dominant cryptocurrency exchange, has stoked concerns about the industry’s potential to continue attracting...
‘It all hinges on the herders’: world’s largest soil carbon removal project enlists Kenyan pastoralists
A scheme that sets down strict grazing plans to benefit the environment and generate revenue for local people was highlighted at Cop27 as a future model
PV Tech
JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project
JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country. The provision of these modules will constitute phase one of the project, with three total phases aiming at a...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, November 25, 2022
Max Armstrong reports that farm organization meetings will kick off after this brief holiday lull. He reports on the American Seed Trade Association meeting coming up in December, the last in Chicago. State Farm Bureau meetings will be happening in December, but Max shares thoughts from one of the first – Minnesota. Key issues from that meeting includes beginning and emerging farmers, clean energy and sustainability, healthcare accessibility and more.
Good News Network
Sharp-Shooting Farm Robot Can Treat 500,000 Plants Per Hour With 95% Decrease in Chemical Sprays
With 50 spray nozzles and a sophisticated computer system, tractors out in California’s central valley are towing artificially-intelligent robots behind them that look set to launch a fourth revolution in agriculture. Passing over a field they can specifically target individual weeds and crops at a rate of 20 per...
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
gcimagazine.com
Coty Releases 2022 Sustainability Report
Coty has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which outlines the progress made in advancing Coty’s corporate sustainability strategy, Beauty That Lasts, from July 2021 to June 2022. The program is expected to lead to a 20% reduction in packaging by 2030, as well as the adoption of 100% FSC...
thefastmode.com
Botswana’s BTC Partners with Infovista for Optimization of its 4G/5G Network
BTC has partnered with Infovista, the global leader in Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA), and selected Infovista’s TEMS Pocket, TEMS Paragon, TEMS Discovery and Planet products for next-generation 4G and 5G mobile network planning, testing, optimization and benchmarking. BTC operates Botswana’s leading nationwide 4.5G / LTE-Advanced network, serving people and...
foodsafetynews.com
A food revolution is on its way; food safety and technology linked in the process
— OPINION — It’s a food revolution in the making. But it’s not happening down on the farm. Instead, it’s happening in labs where cells taken from live chickens, cows, or other livestock are grown in bioreactors similar to those that make beer. That’s where they’re immersed in a carefully regulated nutrient solution that spurs them to grow until they become pieces of meat.
Lancaster Farming
5 Strategies for Timing Farm Input Purchases
With this year’s crop out of the fields, it’s time to start acquiring the seeds, fertilizer and pesticides you’ll need next spring. Many products are more expensive than they were a year or two ago, so you’re no doubt eager to get the best price. Instead...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Bauma 2022 in 60 seconds
Bauma organiser Messe München said more than 495,000 visitors attended the show from October 24-30, with around 50% being international visitors. Over 495,000 visitors from around the world attended this year’s Bauma construction trade fair, which took place in Munich, Germany, between 24 and 30 October. The show...
technologynetworks.com
Sino Biological Announces Construction of its New US-Based Center for Bioprocessing
Sino Biological, Inc., a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is pleased to announce the formal signing of a lease with Hines and initiation of construction on its new Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) at its Levit Green facility in Houston, Texas USA.
Italian Banking Group Sella Launches Biometric Payment Card
Italian banking group Sella Group has collaborated with IDEMIA to launch biometric payment cards that are powered by IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio fingerprint sensor solution. Sella Group, which has a presence in five countries, will offer the new biometric payment card to select target segments, IDEX Biometrics said Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a press release.
tobaccoreporter.com
PMI to Produce Terea Sticks in South Korea
Phillip Morris International has started manufacturing Terea tobacco sticks for its IQOS Iluma heat-not-born (HnB) devices at its Yangsan plant in South Korea, reports The Korea Times. Unlike PMI’s Heets tobacco sticks, Terea sticks feature sealed tips that leave no residue, thus sparing consumers the inconvenience of cleaning their device...
