It's the season of spending and many consumers are out doing the majority of their shopping ahead of the holidays. While many big retail stores are seeing a lot of sales during this time of year, local business owners are urging consumers not to forget about them this season. "I sometimes tell customers that with every purchase they have, it's feeding our families," said Lydsey Gantert, owner of Zero Market. She speaks for many small business owners in Colorado, who may have little space but greatly impact their community. Mark Bagher, a local store owner, has sold oriental rugs in...

COLORADO STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO