ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlestownbridge.com

Bunker Hill Housing Re-Development To Get Underway in Dec.

After several years of community meetings, re-drawings, and delays because of pandemic-related challenges, several sections of the old Bunker Hill Housing Project will start to be razed in December. The housing project that was built in the late 1930s served as home to tens of thousands of residents over the...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

City announces $60m in housing assistance

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City officials gathered at the site of a newly built affordable two-family home in Mattapan Friday to announce a $60 million investment of federal funds to help moderate- and low-income families buy homes in Boston as part of the Welcome Home Boston initiative.
BOSTON, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
blsargo.org

The Orange Line Turns Sour on Riders

Following a 30-day systemwide shutdown, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Orange Line reopened on September 19 with controversial results. The Orange Line, the third-busiest line of the MBTA rail systems, shut down for 30 days starting on August 19 in order to perform years’ worth of overdue maintenance and repairs. The MBTA updated the entire fleet of cars, replaced over 14,000 feet of rail and improved signals and infrastructures in tunnels and stations.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment

Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
EVERETT, MA
baystatebanner.com

Cops missing information on surveillance

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Last year, the Boston City Council passed a sweeping law aimed at reining in surveillance practices by the Boston Police Department and other city agencies. Under the ordinance, city departments were called on to report to the Council on the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2 people found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area early Sunday morning. Transit police say a preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were overdoses. Foul play is not suspected. This is a developing news...
BOSTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Mayor DePena Calls for “Investigations” Into Police Department Turmoil

Just days after the Lawrence Police Superior Officers’ Union took a vote of no confidence in Chief Roy Vasque, and Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena suspended three Lawrence officers, DePena is now calling for “certain investigations” into the department. DePena did not specify the nature of the “investigations”...
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy