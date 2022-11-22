Read full article on original website
charlestownbridge.com
Bunker Hill Housing Re-Development To Get Underway in Dec.
After several years of community meetings, re-drawings, and delays because of pandemic-related challenges, several sections of the old Bunker Hill Housing Project will start to be razed in December. The housing project that was built in the late 1930s served as home to tens of thousands of residents over the...
baystatebanner.com
City announces $60m in housing assistance
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City officials gathered at the site of a newly built affordable two-family home in Mattapan Friday to announce a $60 million investment of federal funds to help moderate- and low-income families buy homes in Boston as part of the Welcome Home Boston initiative.
nbcboston.com
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
blsargo.org
The Orange Line Turns Sour on Riders
Following a 30-day systemwide shutdown, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Orange Line reopened on September 19 with controversial results. The Orange Line, the third-busiest line of the MBTA rail systems, shut down for 30 days starting on August 19 in order to perform years’ worth of overdue maintenance and repairs. The MBTA updated the entire fleet of cars, replaced over 14,000 feet of rail and improved signals and infrastructures in tunnels and stations.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
nbcboston.com
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
everettleader.com
Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
baystatebanner.com
Cops missing information on surveillance
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Last year, the Boston City Council passed a sweeping law aimed at reining in surveillance practices by the Boston Police Department and other city agencies. Under the ordinance, city departments were called on to report to the Council on the...
whdh.com
2 people found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area early Sunday morning. Transit police say a preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were overdoses. Foul play is not suspected. This is a developing news...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
“It was almost immediate”: Cambridge resident stunned by bold package theft
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Cambridge resident is warning others to be extra wary of package thieves after his Black Friday delivery was snatched less than an hour after arriving on his front doorstep. It happened on Chauncy Lane in the morning hours on Friday. The theft comes days after...
WCVB
Authorities reveal what led to hazmat response at apartment building in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Massachusetts are revealing what led to a large emergency response at an apartment building in Malden. Malden Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cavalieri said a man was found suffering from an apparent overdose in his apartment at the Overlook Ridge complex late Wednesday morning. According...
valleypatriot.com
Mayor DePena Calls for “Investigations” Into Police Department Turmoil
Just days after the Lawrence Police Superior Officers’ Union took a vote of no confidence in Chief Roy Vasque, and Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena suspended three Lawrence officers, DePena is now calling for “certain investigations” into the department. DePena did not specify the nature of the “investigations”...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Charles A. McNabb 54 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Officer Charles McNabb who was killed in the line of duty 54-years-ago. On Saturday, November 23, 1968, Officer McNabb was shot and killed in the area of 1202 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston. McNabb,...
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
wamc.org
At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
