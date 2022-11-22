Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
Three independent retailers added to Icon Outlet at the O2
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the signing of TOG24, Raging Bull, and Luke 1977. The shopping centre, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, will welcome TOG24’s 1,707 sq ft store on its lower level in 2023. Founded in Yorkshire in 1958, the brand welcomes the new unit as its first store in London, adding to its 60 locations across UK and Ireland.
theindustry.fashion
Frasers Group purchases Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes
Frasers Group has confirmed the acquisition of Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, taking over one of the UK’s oldest tailors. Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and Flannels, will take over the brand and its five UK stores, including the flagship on London’s Savile Row.
theindustry.fashion
Shaftesbury reveals A State of Nature as winner of Soho retail ‘Incubator Project’
London landlord Shaftesbury has today announced A State of Nature as the winner of its Soho ‘Incubator Project’ competition, giving the upcoming British label a rent-free pop-up shop. Located at 99 Berwick Street in Soho, the 658 sq ft pop-up will open on 2 December 2022 for a...
