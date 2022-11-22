Read full article on original website
Three independent retailers added to Icon Outlet at the O2
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the signing of TOG24, Raging Bull, and Luke 1977. The shopping centre, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, will welcome TOG24’s 1,707 sq ft store on its lower level in 2023. Founded in Yorkshire in 1958, the brand welcomes the new unit as its first store in London, adding to its 60 locations across UK and Ireland.
Black Friday sales so far in line with 2021 according to Barclaycard
As of 10am this morning, Barclaycard Payments – which processes £1 in every £3 in the UK – have remained consistent compared with the same period on Black Friday 2021. Speaking on the early data, which will be updated later in the day when a clearer picture forms as to how may sales have been generated, Marc Pettican, Head of Barclaycard Payments, commented: “Our data shows that Black Friday is off to a steady start this year, despite the challenging economic backdrop. When looking at spending on the morning of Black Friday, so far today, transaction volumes are broadly in line with what we saw this time last year.
Is fashion ready to party, party, party?
It’s make or break time. The first undisrupted Christmas party season since 2019 is seeing fashion retailers push hard in their marketing and advertising of partywear. Three, mostly Christmas party free, years is seeing a rebound in confidence and the desire to socialise and spend time with friends, colleagues and family. Staring into the abyss of a bleak beginning to 2023, fashion brands need to make hay while the sequins shine and hope this party season is one the accountants will remember.
Shaftesbury reveals A State of Nature as winner of Soho retail ‘Incubator Project’
London landlord Shaftesbury has today announced A State of Nature as the winner of its Soho ‘Incubator Project’ competition, giving the upcoming British label a rent-free pop-up shop. Located at 99 Berwick Street in Soho, the 658 sq ft pop-up will open on 2 December 2022 for a...
Katie Grand to receive Isabella Blow Award at The Fashion Awards 2022
The British Fashion Council (BFC) has today announced that Katie Grand will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2022, to be held on 5 December at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Grand will be honoured for her “incredible contribution to culture, art, and...
Browns launches exclusive Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ collection with special installation
Browns Brook Street has launched an exclusive 27-piece edit of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces from the Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ cruise SS23 collection, with a dedicated installation in The Focus Room of the store. The collection includes a women’s black reversible shearling jacket priced at £6,250 and...
