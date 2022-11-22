PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Tamin Lipsey made four free throws, his only points of the game, in the last 20 seconds of overtime, when he also had a key steal, and Iowa State defeated Villanova 81-79 in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Cyclones opened the second half with a 17-1 run to take a 51-35 lead but the Wildcats scored the last seven points of regulation. Gabe Kalscheur, who led Iowa State with 25 points, had five points in overtime. Caleb Daniels led the Wildcats with 25 points.

AMES, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO