Fstoppers
A Review of the Fujifilm GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR Lens
Fujifilm revitalized the popularity of medium format with their GFX line of mirrorless cameras, which offer impressive sets of features traditionally not seen in cameras with larger sensors in tandem with highly competitive prices. For GFX users looking for a wide angle zoom, there is the new GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR, and this great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
The Supercharged X-T3! We Review the Fujifilm X-T5
Since the launch of the X-T1 in 2014 Fujifilm have a range of cameras that appealed to both amateur and professional photographers alike. So with its 40MP APS-C sensor and up to 7 stops of IBIS is the new Fujifilm X-T5 the best in the range and should you consider upgrading?
Fstoppers
More Interesting Canon Lenses Emerge
Canon has demonstrated an aggressive stance on the development and release timing of their RF mount lenses in the last few years. It seems they have no intentions of slowing down, as more interesting designs have emerged. Digicame.info recently uncovered three new patents of Canon RF lenses, and the designs...
Fstoppers
Is Canon Getting Extra Serious About Bokeh?
When it comes to photo gear, few things get the attention of more photographers than the promise of extra-smooth bokeh. And while Canon already has plenty of lenses that can offer that, they seem to be investing in taking it even further with several intriguing new lens designs. Digicame.info uncovered...
Fstoppers
A Complete Landscape Photography Shoot
One of the beautiful things about landscape photography is how many ways you can photograph the same scene, giving you tremendous creative potential no matter where you are or the conditions at hand. This great video tutorial follows a landscape photographer as he shoots landscape images, drone photos, time-lapses, and long exposures and shares some helpful tips and advice along the way.
Fstoppers
Helpful Advice for Cropping Landscape Images
When it comes to landscape photography, few creative decisions have a greater impact on the final image than your choice of crop. And yet, that can be a bit of a nebulous thing to nail down for a lot of photographers. If you would like to improve your crops and your overall images, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced landscape photographer offering a lot of helpful advice and insight into what makes a good crop.
Fstoppers
A Complete Guide to Aerial Real Estate Video
Drones have revolutionized many photography genres, making aerial shots that were previously out of reach for anyone except creatives and clients with the largest budgets accessible to just about anyone. Real estate photography is one such genre where a photographer or filmmaker can augment their services with a drone. This excellent video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to take professional real estate footage sure to please your clients.
Fstoppers
2022 Black Friday Deals for Photographers
This is the best time of year to find incredible photography deals. Whether you're looking for new gear, a faster or easier way to edit your photos, or a more efficient shooting workflow, there are tools available that will help. This post lists some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials that are worth paying attention to.
Fstoppers
Here's What $15,000 for a Lens Gets You
Lenses can run anywhere from under $100 to well over $10,000, and when you enter that very upper echelon of prices, you often get superlative optics that blow the doors off your wildest expectations. One such lens is the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, which runs north of $15,000. So, what do you get for that price? This interesting video takes a look.
Fstoppers
What Is the Difference Between Fisheye and Rectilinear Lenses?
If you are new to photography, you might be wondering about fundamental differences between lenses. Many beginners are drawn to fisheye lenses, which offer a different perspective on the world and the ability to get a massive field of view in one frame. So, what is the difference between a fisheye lens and a more standard rectilinear model? This excellent video tutorial will teach you what distinguishes them.
Fstoppers
A Complete Guide to Masking in Lightroom
In the past few updates to the program, Lightroom's masking features have expanded substantially both in precision and capabilities, and if you have not integrated the new panel into your post-processing yet, you are missing the opportunity to vastly improve your workflow. This fantastic video tutorial will show you everything you to know to take full command of Lightroom's masking tools.
Fstoppers
Why You Need a Superzoom Lens
The superzoom lens is a relatively new option for photographers to add to their arsenal, and although initially scoffed at, many are adopting them as a brilliant all-round option. When I clicked this video, I did so as a way of listening outside my echo chamber. For as long as...
Fstoppers
How to Place a Hair Light for Better Portrait Photos
While you can absolutely create compelling portrait photos using just a single light, moving into using multi-light setups opens a lot of creative and technical options that simply would not be possible otherwise. One of the most useful of these is the hair light, and this great video tutorial will show you how to place one properly to get the best results.
