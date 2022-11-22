Federal complaint: ‘Extreme barriers’ for Alabama adults, children with disabilities to access care

Read full article on original website
Dollar General stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia face $2.77 million more fines over safety
Pointing to the workplace safety violations found at Dollar General stores over the last five years — and the most recent $2.77 million in proposed fines — the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA arm said the chain puts “profits over their employees safety and well-being.”. Also,...
Gov. Kay Ivey issues proclamation in support of Alabama small businesses
With the approach of one of the year’s biggest shopping weekends, Gov. Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to support small businesses. Ivey signed a proclamation today declaring Nov. 26, 2022 as Small Business Saturday in the state. “Not only do our small businesses bring charm and character to Alabama,...
Alabama roadbuilders push changes to liability law, absolving them of most liability
For the last couple of years, Alabama roadbuilders have been pushing to change the state’s liability regulations for contractors who work on road and bridge projects, reducing the instances that contractors could be held liable. Though this issue comes up often, this most recent push has county governments, responsible for the majority of roads in the state, concerned.
Alabama cervical cancer rates, diagnosis remain among highest in US
Alabama’s cervical cancer rates are some of the highest in the United States, but doctors say tools to effectively eliminate the disease already exist. On average, about 7.5 out of 100,000 women in the United States have cervical cancer each year, but for Alabama women, that number jumps to 9.1 per 100,000, a new report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows.
WTOK-TV
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
Alabama may settle lawsuit with Alan Miller after failed execution attempt, records show
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is looking to settle a federal lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene Miller, who claims he spent more than 90 minutes being poked with needles on the night he was set to be executed. According to court documents filed Tuesday, the AG’s office asked U.S....
WSFA
Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the state got millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this...
wvtm13.com
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban
ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15...
$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply
Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
Washington Examiner
Alabama medical marijuana program taking first steps
(The Center Square) – The medical marijuana market in Alabama is inching toward reality. With the April passage of Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, in April, a medical marijuana market will be created and will focus on providing civil and criminal protections to patients who have qualifying conditions. Melson is also a doctor and small business owner.
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
ABC 33/40 News
Fleeing from police could become a felony in Alabama
As it now stands, the penalty for attempting to elude law enforcement is a Class A Misdemeanor. That could change in Alabama's upcoming legislative session. A proposed bill would make it a felony. Two of the bills' sponsors said the goal is to deter dangerous behavior which puts law enforcement and the public at risk.
alreporter.com
Bama in a Box boosts Alabama small businesses
A photo of Alabama goods delivered in a Bama In A Box box. (STOCK PHOTO) Bama in a Box, an online retailer based in Troy, Alabama, has launched a holiday shopping campaign to encourage Alabamians to keep their holiday shopping dollars in Alabama while simultaneously supporting small businesses across the state.
Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
AL.com
