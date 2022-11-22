Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
The 1982 Iron Bowl: Alabama became Auburn, Auburn became Alabama, a rivalry was transformed
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines that season’s Iron Bowl, which Auburn won 23-22 for its first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1972.
The Iron Bowl Report: Auburn and Alabama football on rivalry clash
One of college football’s greatest rivalries will play its 87th edition as Bryant-Denny Stadium hosts the annual clash between Alabama and Auburn. The Crimson Tide and the Tigers have each dealt with turmoil in 2022. Yet, roller-coaster seasons can end on a high note with a win in the Iron Bowl.
Nick Saban talks Alabama’s keys to Iron Bowl, ‘phenomenal job’ by Cadillac Williams
It is the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, which means it is time for Nick Saban’s weekly “Hey Coach” radio show. The usual Thursday night staple during football season is always moved up a day because of the holiday ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Here were the...
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
19 years after ‘Go Crazy,’ Cadillac Williams is set for another Iron Bowl moment
Cadillac Williams still gives Jeris McIntyre a hard time about it. As Williams raced down the right sideline at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the first play of the 2003 Iron Bowl, all he saw in front of him was grass and a swath of fans about to go crazy. McIntyre was sprinting at his side, making sure nothing stood between Williams and Iron Bowl lore.
Ex-Auburn commit now Alabama starter has unique view of Iron Bowl
A few in-state Alabama football players met with reporters ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Defensive lineman DJ Dale grew up outside Birmingham but was more of a Texas fan as a youngster. Kicker Will Reichard over in Hoover idolized Tim Tebow so he was a Florida fan. But...
Happy Iron Bowl Thanksgiving 2022
This “Happy Iron Bowl Thanksgiving” cartoon was first published in 2013. House divided or not, Happy Thanksgiving Day blessings to you all. Don’t skimp on the gravy. R E L A T E D: Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride - al.com.
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
opelikaobserver.com
1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career
OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
Auburn ‘playing with house money’ as big Iron Bowl underdogs: ‘Nobody gives us a chance in hell’
Robby Ashford’s favorite Iron Bowl growing up was the Camback in 2010. Led by eventual-Heisman winner Cam Newton, Auburn surged back from a 24-point deficit to beat Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium and keep its undefeated season intact. It was like watching a movie, Ashford recalled. Read more Auburn football:...
Kiffin’s never lost an Iron Bowl, but this one gets lost in his decision drama
This is an opinion column. Lane Kiffin has never lost an Iron Bowl. Seems like a good time to mention that fun fact since, barring an upset bigger than an Auburn victory come Saturday - or the most epic Troll Tide ever - he is expected to be the next head coach of the Tigers. And soon.
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
Asked about Auburn buzz, Lane Kiffin makes ‘pine box,’ Nick Saban Dolphins references
Lane Kiffin at least knows his history when it comes to how coaches have handled questions about taking other jobs — particularly ones in the state of Alabama. Ole Miss’ head coach on Monday was again asked a question pertaining to his name being linked to the vacancy at Auburn, namely whether his players approach him with their own questions about his future with the Rebels. Kiffin said his players don’t ask him about such things — “they know how we operate” — and proceeded to make references to a pair of infamous quotes from Tommy Tuberville and Nick Saban in 1998 and 2006, respectively.
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
Bama commit and Auburn target set for playoff debut in state title defense
During the pregame bustle on Nov. 11, about 45 minutes before Thompson’s second round playoff game, two college coaches settled on a spot near the home sideline and started identifying elite talent. In the middle stood Peter Woods, the 5-star defensive lineman headed to Clemson. One coach noted the size of Woods’ hands. Near the goalline was Anquon Fegans, currently the best safeties in the class of 2025.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives high praise to Cadillac Williams for what he’s done at Auburn
Life has come full circle for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. A native of Gadsden, Ala., Williams was a superstar running back for Auburn University from 2001 to 2004. During his four seasons as a Tiger, he lost only once to the Crimson Tide. Williams was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher that carried patience, vision, speed, toughness, balance, and a knack for making plays. He competed against Louisiana State University during Nick Saban’s time there as a head coach. Saban had a chance to get Williams for the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL Draft, but he choose his Auburn teammate, Ronnie Brown. Williams spent seven seasons in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-10) and St. Louis Rams (2011) before getting into coaching. He is in his fourth season at his Alma mater as the running backs coach since 2019. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and made Williams its interim head coach.
Lane Kiffin shoots down TV report he’s headed to Auburn with ‘report’ of his own
The “Lane Kiffin to Auburn” rumors reached ridiculous heights on Monday night. After Columbus, Miss., TV anchor Jon Sokoloff tweeted that Kiffin was set to resign as Ole Miss coach and head to Auburn on Friday, Kiffin at first attempted to shoot the report down by quote-tweeting “that’s news to me Jon. Nice sources.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams explains in detail how he'll enjoy Thanksgiving: 'Lord knows I value the food'
Cadillac Williams is in the midst of a busy week preparing for the Iron Bowl, but that won’t get in the way of the interim coach at Auburn enjoying Thanksgiving. He explained what that means in a detailed response about how he views the holiday. “I’m going to eat...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
