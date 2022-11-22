Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
19 years after ‘Go Crazy,’ Cadillac Williams is set for another Iron Bowl moment
Cadillac Williams still gives Jeris McIntyre a hard time about it. As Williams raced down the right sideline at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the first play of the 2003 Iron Bowl, all he saw in front of him was grass and a swath of fans about to go crazy. McIntyre was sprinting at his side, making sure nothing stood between Williams and Iron Bowl lore.
Nick Saban talks Alabama’s keys to Iron Bowl, ‘phenomenal job’ by Cadillac Williams
It is the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, which means it is time for Nick Saban’s weekly “Hey Coach” radio show. The usual Thursday night staple during football season is always moved up a day because of the holiday ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Here were the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end
In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
The 1982 Iron Bowl: Alabama became Auburn, Auburn became Alabama, a rivalry was transformed
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines that season’s Iron Bowl, which Auburn won 23-22 for its first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1972.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans believes Lane Kiffin at Auburn would intensify the Iron Bowl
Alabama football fans voted if Auburn hired Lane Kiffin the Iron Bowl would be intensified in a recent Twitter poll. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin recently fired fired back at a report stating he was heading to Auburn to be the next head football coach of the Tigers. 68.8 percent of fans voted it would add some intensity to the storied rivalry.
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
Auburn remains undefeated after 43-42 win vs. Northwestern
Bruce Pearl had a mix of delight for a 43-42 win against Northwestern and disappointment in his team shooting 26% on 13-50 attempts and 5-21 from three. Wendell Green Jr missed his first seven shot attempts before nailing a jumper to give the Tigers a 41-40 lead with 1:43 left in the second half. Allen Flanigan two of his seven points on a layup with 31 seconds left to bring Auburn to the final score of 43-42.
Iron Bowl 2022 position by position: Who has the edge?
With both Alabama and Auburn out of the national and SEC championship races, there’s less at stake in this year’s Iron Bowl than any in more than a decade. The 2022 version of the game, which takes place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, still counts for in-state bragging rights, of course. Also, the Tigers’ late-season surge under interim coach Carnell Williams means they can get bowl-eligible with a win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has been installed as more than a three-touchdown favorite.
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
Bama commit and Auburn target set for playoff debut in state title defense
During the pregame bustle on Nov. 11, about 45 minutes before Thompson’s second round playoff game, two college coaches settled on a spot near the home sideline and started identifying elite talent. In the middle stood Peter Woods, the 5-star defensive lineman headed to Clemson. One coach noted the size of Woods’ hands. Near the goalline was Anquon Fegans, currently the best safeties in the class of 2025.
tdalabamamag.com
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
Lane Kiffin shoots down TV report he’s headed to Auburn with ‘report’ of his own
The “Lane Kiffin to Auburn” rumors reached ridiculous heights on Monday night. After Columbus, Miss., TV anchor Jon Sokoloff tweeted that Kiffin was set to resign as Ole Miss coach and head to Auburn on Friday, Kiffin at first attempted to shoot the report down by quote-tweeting “that’s news to me Jon. Nice sources.”
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
Happy Iron Bowl Thanksgiving 2022
This “Happy Iron Bowl Thanksgiving” cartoon was first published in 2013. House divided or not, Happy Thanksgiving Day blessings to you all. Don’t skimp on the gravy. R E L A T E D: Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride - al.com.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives high praise to Cadillac Williams for what he’s done at Auburn
Life has come full circle for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. A native of Gadsden, Ala., Williams was a superstar running back for Auburn University from 2001 to 2004. During his four seasons as a Tiger, he lost only once to the Crimson Tide. Williams was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher that carried patience, vision, speed, toughness, balance, and a knack for making plays. He competed against Louisiana State University during Nick Saban’s time there as a head coach. Saban had a chance to get Williams for the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL Draft, but he choose his Auburn teammate, Ronnie Brown. Williams spent seven seasons in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-10) and St. Louis Rams (2011) before getting into coaching. He is in his fourth season at his Alma mater as the running backs coach since 2019. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and made Williams its interim head coach.
Ex-Auburn commit now Alabama starter has unique view of Iron Bowl
A few in-state Alabama football players met with reporters ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Defensive lineman DJ Dale grew up outside Birmingham but was more of a Texas fan as a youngster. Kicker Will Reichard over in Hoover idolized Tim Tebow so he was a Florida fan. But...
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
