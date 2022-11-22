ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Brie Larson Shows Off Her ‘Anti-Hero’ Workout In Patterned Gray Leggings And Sports Bra

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgKU6_0jJuWzVW00

If there’s anyone we want workout tips and athleisure style inspo from, it’s the stunning, toned and sculpted Brie Larson . The Captain Marvel star, 33, just showed fans exactly how she burns calories and keeps her figure looking fit while listening to Taylor Swift ‘s “ Anti-Hero .” (Larson = confirmed Swiftie)

In her latest Instagram video post for her 6.9 million followers, the Oscar winner rocked a cute gray-and-white checkered sports bra and leggings set along with matching Nike sneakers. The Room alum flaunted her upper-arm and entire body strength as she pushed a sled with an oversized weighted sack (uphill, might we add!)

Brie Larson Dons Checkered Workout Set While Listening To Taylor Swift

While impressing fans with her unique workout choice, Larson wore her signature long, dirty blonde tresses into a slicked-back bun. The Fast X actress tagged Swift in her post while emulating a viral trend in her video, as Swift’s fans have been recently playfully calling out their “problematic” tendencies and traits set to the following lyrics, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem / It’s me.”

Larson hilariously captioned her IG post, “My #AntiHero trait? Refusing conventional workouts.” Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of Larson’s workout and chic, monochromatic get-up, with one commenting under her post, “very beautiful figure” as another added, “Damn you’re in shape!”

Others couldn’t get over Larson being a Swiftie, with one writing, “OMG brie is a swiftie too” with a heart-eyes emoji as someone else replied, “Captain Marvel is a Swiftie !!!!” Others urged Larson to cover a song off of Swift’s new record Midnights (as Larson has showed off her vocal and musical talents on her IG too) and we also can’t help but cross our fingers and hope to see it one day. (We’re dreaming about a Larson rendition of “Bejeweled” or “Lavender Haze?”)

READ MORE : Brie Larson Flaunts Her Sculpted Legs For Instagram Followers In A Two-Piece Bathing Suit—Her Body Is Unreal!

Larson Gears Up For Next Captain Marvel -Related Film

This also isn’t the first time that Larson has wowed her followers with epic workout footage that helped emphasize her killer midsection, toned legs and sculpted arms. Back in August, Larson wore another monochromatic athletic look, composed of a sultry low-cut blue bra top that helped reveal her tiny waist and washboard abs, as well as high-waisted, lace-up matching leggings.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star is currently gearing up for The Marvels , the next main Marvel project centered around her character Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel. The film will hit US theaters on July 28, 2023. Here’s what we know so far about the flick: Larson is set to headline The Marvels along with Iman Vellani (who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel ) and Teyonah Parris (who starred in Wandavision).

The plot will revolve around women with superhero powers quite similar to Larson’s character, and see them ultimately team up. Other fans believe Larson’s hero will likely appear in the 2025 Avengers film, Secret Wars , as well, though there aren’t many details surrounding its plot yet. Here’s hoping!

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
shefinds

Beyoncé Showcases Her Iconic Curves In A Strapless Black Gown At The Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé made a stunning appearance at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala last week in a strapless black dress with a shiny satin bodice (and we’re still not over it!) The Renaissance hitmaker, 41, turned heads as she graced the red carpet in a custom Gucci gown that featured a sultry, white neckline with gray sequined star details that helped emphasize her décolletage. The curve-hugging frock also showed off her tiny waistline, and had an eye-catching feather-trim train designed by Alessandro Michele.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
BuzzFeed News

Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It

If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship. The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name-check him on her 2019 track “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
206K+
Followers
5K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy