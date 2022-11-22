Brie Larson Shows Off Her ‘Anti-Hero’ Workout In Patterned Gray Leggings And Sports Bra

If there’s anyone we want workout tips and athleisure style inspo from, it’s the stunning, toned and sculpted Brie Larson . The Captain Marvel star, 33, just showed fans exactly how she burns calories and keeps her figure looking fit while listening to Taylor Swift ‘s “ Anti-Hero .” (Larson = confirmed Swiftie)

In her latest Instagram video post for her 6.9 million followers, the Oscar winner rocked a cute gray-and-white checkered sports bra and leggings set along with matching Nike sneakers. The Room alum flaunted her upper-arm and entire body strength as she pushed a sled with an oversized weighted sack (uphill, might we add!)

Brie Larson Dons Checkered Workout Set While Listening To Taylor Swift

While impressing fans with her unique workout choice, Larson wore her signature long, dirty blonde tresses into a slicked-back bun. The Fast X actress tagged Swift in her post while emulating a viral trend in her video, as Swift’s fans have been recently playfully calling out their “problematic” tendencies and traits set to the following lyrics, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem / It’s me.”

Larson hilariously captioned her IG post, “My #AntiHero trait? Refusing conventional workouts.” Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of Larson’s workout and chic, monochromatic get-up, with one commenting under her post, “very beautiful figure” as another added, “Damn you’re in shape!”

Others couldn’t get over Larson being a Swiftie, with one writing, “OMG brie is a swiftie too” with a heart-eyes emoji as someone else replied, “Captain Marvel is a Swiftie !!!!” Others urged Larson to cover a song off of Swift’s new record Midnights (as Larson has showed off her vocal and musical talents on her IG too) and we also can’t help but cross our fingers and hope to see it one day. (We’re dreaming about a Larson rendition of “Bejeweled” or “Lavender Haze?”)

Larson Gears Up For Next Captain Marvel -Related Film

This also isn’t the first time that Larson has wowed her followers with epic workout footage that helped emphasize her killer midsection, toned legs and sculpted arms. Back in August, Larson wore another monochromatic athletic look, composed of a sultry low-cut blue bra top that helped reveal her tiny waist and washboard abs, as well as high-waisted, lace-up matching leggings.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star is currently gearing up for The Marvels , the next main Marvel project centered around her character Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel. The film will hit US theaters on July 28, 2023. Here’s what we know so far about the flick: Larson is set to headline The Marvels along with Iman Vellani (who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel ) and Teyonah Parris (who starred in Wandavision).

The plot will revolve around women with superhero powers quite similar to Larson’s character, and see them ultimately team up. Other fans believe Larson’s hero will likely appear in the 2025 Avengers film, Secret Wars , as well, though there aren’t many details surrounding its plot yet. Here’s hoping!