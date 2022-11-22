Read full article on original website
October milk production increased in October 2022 vs. October 2021
Milk production in South Dakota during October 2022 totaled 365 million pounds, up 14% from October 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average number of milk cows was 186,000 head, 24,000 head more than October 2021. Milk production per cow averaged 1,965 pounds. Access the...
South Dakota threatened and endangered species status reviews completed
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has completed the state list of threatened and endangered species and is currently accepting nominations for the next biennial review. South Dakota’s endangered species law states that the GFP Commission will review the state list of threatened and endangered species every two...
SD Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre named President of Lake Area Technical College in Watertown
A member of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet has been named the new president of Lake Area Technical College. During a meeting today (Nov. 23, 2022), the Watertown School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre. Sanderson is a Lemmon native, holds degrees from both...
SD Department of Public Safety urges public to make safety a priority during Thanksgiving weekend
Whether hosting Thanksgiving at home or traveling somewhere else to celebrate the holiday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and its agencies remind the public that safety must be a priority. For those staying at home, state Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says nationally, Thanksgiving is when the most home...
Flags at State Capitol to fly at at half-staff Dec. 10 in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson
Flags will be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson. Flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset. Anderson served in the state House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first– and only–...
39 graduate from South Dakota Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course
South Dakota has 39 new graduates from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course (Nov. 18, 2022). The students completed a 13-week training program at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre to earn their South Dakota Law Enforcement Certification. The fully qualified law enforcement officers completed 520 hours of course work that included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling and criminal investigations.
2022 All-State Football Teams
The complete list of the 2022 South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association All-State teams (Central South Dakota players in bold):. QB: Taylen Ashley (SR), Sioux Falls Jefferson; Bennett Dannenbring (SR), O’Gorman. TE-FB-HB: Ryland Satter (JR), O’Gorman; Sam Hindbjorgen (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln; Sam Siegfried (SR), Sioux Falls Jefferson...
10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team
10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
