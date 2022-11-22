ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

drgnews.com

October milk production increased in October 2022 vs. October 2021

Milk production in South Dakota during October 2022 totaled 365 million pounds, up 14% from October 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average number of milk cows was 186,000 head, 24,000 head more than October 2021. Milk production per cow averaged 1,965 pounds. Access the...
drgnews.com

South Dakota threatened and endangered species status reviews completed

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has completed the state list of threatened and endangered species and is currently accepting nominations for the next biennial review. South Dakota’s endangered species law states that the GFP Commission will review the state list of threatened and endangered species every two...
drgnews.com

39 graduate from South Dakota Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course

South Dakota has 39 new graduates from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course (Nov. 18, 2022). The students completed a 13-week training program at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre to earn their South Dakota Law Enforcement Certification. The fully qualified law enforcement officers completed 520 hours of course work that included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling and criminal investigations.
drgnews.com

2022 All-State Football Teams

The complete list of the 2022 South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association All-State teams (Central South Dakota players in bold):. QB: Taylen Ashley (SR), Sioux Falls Jefferson; Bennett Dannenbring (SR), O’Gorman. TE-FB-HB: Ryland Satter (JR), O’Gorman; Sam Hindbjorgen (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln; Sam Siegfried (SR), Sioux Falls Jefferson...
drgnews.com

10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team

10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
