Amid teacher shortages, schools can’t afford to lose any more Black male educators

Virginia Military Institute's first Black superintendent facing backlash from school's alumni
An alumni group of the Virginia Military Institute is publicly questioning why the college's first Black superintendent was awarded a more "generous" bonus than last year.
Upworthy
'Kindhearted' teacher shielded her students and helped them escape before getting killed in shooting
Trigger Warning: This article contains instances of gun violence that some readers may find disturbing. In a tragic school shooting, a 19-year-old wielded an AR-15-style rifle and shot at students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri. St. Louis-based Jean Kuczka, a mother of five children and grandmother of six, tragically lost her life on Monday when the shooter barged into her classroom and started shooting. A friend's granddaughter who was present in Jean's classroom during the shooting shared that Jean was protecting her students and assisting them in escaping through a window when she was killed.
Mike Hollins, fourth Virginia shooting victim, doesn't know his friends died, mother says
Mike Hollins, a UVA football player wounded in Sunday's school shooting, isn't aware that three of his teammates died in the attack, his mother said.
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
Details emerge about University of Virginia shooting
Three football players were killed during a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday. Read more about the University of Virginia shooting.
Alabama, other states move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what’s known as a motion to intervene...
How often do mass killings happen at work? Data shows public shootings are fraction of US violence.
Mass killings that unfold in public places are a small fraction of all U.S. mass killings. Those that occur at a workplace are an even smaller subset.
Cameron Smith: Reflections on Gettysburg and the South’s grand delusion
This is an opinion column. As I stood where Confederate General Robert E. Lee gave the order for Pickett’s Charge at the Battle of Gettysburg, I wondered what lies he believed that led to that moment. As American blood drenched the fields, did he question why an ultimately overwhelming force of his own countrymen opposed his cause? More than a century and a half later, many of us wonder whether our American Republic can long endure. Gettysburg provides an answer.
