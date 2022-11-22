ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama fades late against UConn, takes first loss of season

Alabama recovered from a 15-point deficit to UConn on Friday night but fell apart in the final seven minutes to lose their first game of the season. The Tide’s 82-67 loss means Alabama will meet North Carolina on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT for third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll this week, were upset earlier Friday by Iowa State for their first loss but will retain their top ranking until Monday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn vs. Alabama by the numbers: Another 10 for the Tide?

Auburn (5-6, 2-5) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) 2:30 p.m. CST Saturday (CBS) 0 Teams have played a tougher schedule this season than Auburn, according to the NCAA’s rankings. The Tigers’ opponents so far in 2022 have a 73-37 record against other NCAA FBS programs (minus their result versus Auburn). That winning percentage of .664 is tied with Georgia at the top of the toughest-schedule list. With Auburn playing 9-2 Alabama and Georgia playing 5-6 Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers will finish the regular season alone at the top of the toughest-schedule list after this week’s game.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn flips SEC commit and 4-star DL Darron Reed

Auburn director of football and recruiting relations Trovon Reed knows what time of year it is. Thanksgiving leftovers are waiting inside the fridge and Christmas decorations are bursting out of closets. It’s the holiday season and, more importantly for the future of Tigers football, the home stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Live updates: Alabama and Auburn play in 87th Iron Bowl

With a heavy amount of off-the-field storylines, the 87th Iron Bowl is here. Coaching changes? Bowl game seeding? The Saturday after Thanksgiving is about that as well as Alabama and Auburn competing for yearly bragging rights. Bryant-Denny Stadium will host the contest, set for a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban, SEC Nation arrive for Iron Bowl: Fall colors set backdrop for Alabama-Auburn

The Iron Bowl always draws a crowd, with Alabama and Auburn fans gathering annually and “SEC Nation” even touching down in Tuscaloosa ahead of kickoff. Nick Saban dropped by “Marty & McGee,” another SEC Network pregame show, for a quick visit before getting ready to square off against Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ visiting Tigers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Questions Auburn must answer to win the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama

Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) enters the Iron Bowl against #7 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) as a 22-point underdog and has a less than six percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. Alabama is the better team in nearly every statistical category and still has an...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Andalusia runs past Montgomery Catholic, earns first Super 7 berth

There was no J’Marion Burnette, but there was plenty of Dorian Crittenden. Andalusia played without Burnette, a four-star junior running back who was out with an injury, but Crittenden logged 45 carries for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to defeat Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Montgomery Catholic 29-26 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Friday night.
ANDALUSIA, AL
AL.com

Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash

A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

61-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was killed in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night. Police on Friday identified the victim as Carlos Medrano. Officers and paramedics were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a shooting. Sgt....
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy