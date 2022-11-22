Read full article on original website
Alabama fades late against UConn, takes first loss of season
Alabama recovered from a 15-point deficit to UConn on Friday night but fell apart in the final seven minutes to lose their first game of the season. The Tide’s 82-67 loss means Alabama will meet North Carolina on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT for third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll this week, were upset earlier Friday by Iowa State for their first loss but will retain their top ranking until Monday.
Auburn vs. Alabama by the numbers: Another 10 for the Tide?
Auburn (5-6, 2-5) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) 2:30 p.m. CST Saturday (CBS) 0 Teams have played a tougher schedule this season than Auburn, according to the NCAA’s rankings. The Tigers’ opponents so far in 2022 have a 73-37 record against other NCAA FBS programs (minus their result versus Auburn). That winning percentage of .664 is tied with Georgia at the top of the toughest-schedule list. With Auburn playing 9-2 Alabama and Georgia playing 5-6 Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers will finish the regular season alone at the top of the toughest-schedule list after this week’s game.
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ picks Alabama-Auburn, Ohio State-Michigan: ‘Not a chance’
Alabama and Auburn are set to meet with bragging rights on Saturday. Not titles. Still, the game, which will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial), will have plenty riding on it. The Crimson Tide hosts the Tigers in the Iron Bowl with its national and...
Auburn flips SEC commit and 4-star DL Darron Reed
Auburn director of football and recruiting relations Trovon Reed knows what time of year it is. Thanksgiving leftovers are waiting inside the fridge and Christmas decorations are bursting out of closets. It’s the holiday season and, more importantly for the future of Tigers football, the home stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Live updates: Alabama and Auburn play in 87th Iron Bowl
With a heavy amount of off-the-field storylines, the 87th Iron Bowl is here. Coaching changes? Bowl game seeding? The Saturday after Thanksgiving is about that as well as Alabama and Auburn competing for yearly bragging rights. Bryant-Denny Stadium will host the contest, set for a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff on...
Nick Saban, SEC Nation arrive for Iron Bowl: Fall colors set backdrop for Alabama-Auburn
The Iron Bowl always draws a crowd, with Alabama and Auburn fans gathering annually and “SEC Nation” even touching down in Tuscaloosa ahead of kickoff. Nick Saban dropped by “Marty & McGee,” another SEC Network pregame show, for a quick visit before getting ready to square off against Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ visiting Tigers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
What TV channel is Alabama-Auburn today? Live stream, time, how to watch Iron Bowl online
Alabama and Auburn battle in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 26 in an SEC West showdown. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). Alabama can lock up another 10-win season. Auburn is targeting bowl eligibility and a happy ending to a trying season.
Questions Auburn must answer to win the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama
Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) enters the Iron Bowl against #7 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) as a 22-point underdog and has a less than six percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. Alabama is the better team in nearly every statistical category and still has an...
Andalusia runs past Montgomery Catholic, earns first Super 7 berth
There was no J’Marion Burnette, but there was plenty of Dorian Crittenden. Andalusia played without Burnette, a four-star junior running back who was out with an injury, but Crittenden logged 45 carries for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to defeat Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Montgomery Catholic 29-26 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Friday night.
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
Iron Bowl fan guide: Everything you need to know about Alabama vs. Auburn
SEC NATION: 9-11 a.m. (Wade Hall) WALK OF CHAMPIONS: 12:15 p.m. ELEPHANT STOMP: 1:20 p.m. The 2021 Iron Bowl became an instant classic when Bryce Young drove the Crimson Tide down for an improbable, game-tying touchdown drive that all but cemented his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Auburn fans certainly feel differently,...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
Iron Bowl 2022 forecast: Will it rain on Alabama and Auburn?
Will it rain on Alabama’s Iron Bowl on Saturday?. It’s very possible, so bring the rain gear. The National Weather Service is forecasting a decent chance of rain on Saturday. The question is, will it hold off until the game is over?. The Iron Bowl is scheduled to...
Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash
A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
61-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was killed in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night. Police on Friday identified the victim as Carlos Medrano. Officers and paramedics were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a shooting. Sgt....
