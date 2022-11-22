Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Former Pierre City Hall property coming down to make way for development project
Demolition has begun in the area where an urban infill development project will be built in downtown Pierre. City Administrator Kristi Honeywell says the action started this morning (Nov. 22, 2022). Mayor Steve Harding says the development is years in the making. The developer, Hegg Companies from Sioux Falls, plans...
drgnews.com
SD Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre named President of Lake Area Technical College in Watertown
A member of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet has been named the new president of Lake Area Technical College. During a meeting today (Nov. 23, 2022), the Watertown School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre. Sanderson is a Lemmon native, holds degrees from both...
drgnews.com
Teen from Presho lights Christmas at the Capitol display; Featured tree came from Pierre
….and the lights are on at the 2022 Christmas at the Capitol display in the South Dakota Capitol Rotunda in Pierre. Governor Kristi Noem had Gavin Bennett from Presho as her special guest to turn on the display. This year’s featured tree is a 38 foot Black Hills Spruce donated...
drgnews.com
Flags at State Capitol to fly at at half-staff Dec. 10 in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson
Flags will be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson. Flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset. Anderson served in the state House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first– and only–...
drgnews.com
Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony is tonight; Featured tree came from Pierre
The 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre is tonight (Nov. 22, 2022) at 7 pm CT. This year’s theme is “Merry Prairie Christmas.”. The featured tree this year was donated by Steve and Sue Ahlers and Donald and Kristin Berger from...
drgnews.com
39 graduate from South Dakota Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course
South Dakota has 39 new graduates from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course (Nov. 18, 2022). The students completed a 13-week training program at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre to earn their South Dakota Law Enforcement Certification. The fully qualified law enforcement officers completed 520 hours of course work that included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling and criminal investigations.
drgnews.com
10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team
10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
