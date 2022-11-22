ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Former Pierre City Hall property coming down to make way for development project

Demolition has begun in the area where an urban infill development project will be built in downtown Pierre. City Administrator Kristi Honeywell says the action started this morning (Nov. 22, 2022). Mayor Steve Harding says the development is years in the making. The developer, Hegg Companies from Sioux Falls, plans...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

39 graduate from South Dakota Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course

South Dakota has 39 new graduates from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course (Nov. 18, 2022). The students completed a 13-week training program at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre to earn their South Dakota Law Enforcement Certification. The fully qualified law enforcement officers completed 520 hours of course work that included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling and criminal investigations.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team

10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy