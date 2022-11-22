South Alabama and Troy have one more regular-season game to impress bowl representatives and position themselves for various postseason destinations. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 9-2 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy has the head-to-head tiebreaker for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. The Trojans need only to beat Arkansas State on Saturday — or have South Alabama lose to Old Dominion — to lock up the division title.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO