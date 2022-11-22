Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Related
South Alabama football notes: Preparation continues for ODU amid Thanksgiving week
The final week of the college football regular season is always a bit haphazard due to the Thanksgiving holiday falling on Thursday. South Alabama continued practice for Saturday’s home finale vs. Old Dominion on Wednesday morning, then will work out again early Thursday. Players will then be dismissed for the remainder of the day so they can enjoy the afternoon and evening with friends and family before reconvening for Friday’s final walkthrough.
South Alabama seniors helped Jaguars’ program finally turn the corner in 2022
Whatever their final record might be, South Alabama’s 2022 seniors will be remembered as the class that helped the Jaguars finally turn the corner as a football program. South Alabama (9-2 overall, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) has already set FBS-era program records for overall victories, conference victories and road victories. The Jaguars host Old Dominion (3-8, 2-5) at Hancock Whitney Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday, which also doubles as the school’s Senior Day.
Latest bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy heading into Week 13
South Alabama and Troy have one more regular-season game to impress bowl representatives and position themselves for various postseason destinations. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 9-2 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy has the head-to-head tiebreaker for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. The Trojans need only to beat Arkansas State on Saturday — or have South Alabama lose to Old Dominion — to lock up the division title.
‘This game will be totally separate from the first:’ No. 1 Theodore, No. 4 Saraland battle in high-stakes rematch
Saraland and Theodore decided the Class 6A, Region 1 title at C.A. Douglas Field a little more than a month ago. The Bobcats used a ball-control offense and a Miguel Frias field goal with 1:19 left to come away with a classic 27-26 victory. The rematch happens Friday night –...
ourmshome.com
Prep basketball notebook: Moss Point boys headed north
The Moss Point Tigers boys basketball team is taking a trip for the Thanksgiving holidays. Starting Wednesday, the Tigers and top recruit Kedrick Osby will be competing in the five-day, eight-team Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions prep basketball event taking place in Washington, Ill. Washington is in North Central Illinois, just outside of Peoria, Ill.
A look at all 12 AHSAA state semifinal football games this week
LEROY (11-1) AT MILLRY (12-1) Time/Location: 7 p.m. Friday, A.D. Britton Field, Millry. Path to the semifinals: Leroy – Def. Georgiana 47-12, Maplesville 33-8, Brantley 42-14; Millry – Def. Florala 55-7, Loachapoka 63-12, Sweet Water 41-6. Coaches: Leroy – Jason Massey (91-52 in 12 years; 81-41 in 10...
courierjournal.net
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
outdooralabama.com
McMillan Pier and Boat Ramp Officially Opened at Fort Morgan
The ribbon-cuttings to provide access to Alabama’s abundant natural resources continued last week as Governor Kay Ivey, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship and other dignitaries officially opened the State Representative Steve McMillan Fort Morgan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp on Mobile Bay. The facility was named in honor of the...
How one Alabama city is pushing to bring a Trader Joe’s to town
The cozy waft of glazed maple walnut scones baking in an oven, the zest of a ginger spread awaiting holiday parties, and an apple crumble pie served up as that perfect Thanksgiving dinner dessert. At Trader Joe’s, the temptations of these items and more give the Monrovia, California-based retail chain...
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking good for Thanksgiving!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. It will be cloudy and warm, but otherwise quiet for our Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain will move in later in the evening. Expect heavier showers during the overnight hours into Friday morning....
Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
NOLA.com
New Orleans passenger train service to Mobile, Ala., rolls foward with rail agreement
Passenger rail service is closer than ever to being restored between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, thanks to a settlement letting Amtrak run on railroad companies' tracks linking the two cities. Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern and the Alabama State Port Authority told the U.S. Surface Transportation board on Monday...
After a two-year hiatus, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Thanksgiving Pow Wow will return
It’s been two years since the Poarch Band of Creek Indians hosted its Thanksgiving Pow Wow. The annual celebration of Native American dance, songs, and culture was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Now, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians is getting ready to celebrate the return...
Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
Watch Mobile’s Azalea Trail Maids at Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Mobile-based Azalea Trail maids were once again invited to March in Chicago’s 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Though the group has gained some controversy in the past, the Azalea Trial Maids are considered the official ambassadors for the city of Mobile. The controversy centers around their poufy dresses –...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Citronelle man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash just after 1 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of John D. Talbott. He was killed when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said.
Amtrak passenger service returning to Mobile
An agreement has been struck between Amtrak, the freight operators and the Alabama State Port Authority to allow for passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast corridor, according to a statement on Tuesday. The service will include the connection from New Orleans to Mobile, with four stops likely in coastal...
WPMI
Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0