ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchaca, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
post-register.com

School bus crashes into auto lot￼

An early-morning phone call the day before he and his wife were to go on vacation did not go well for Central TX Autos owner Jesse Maciel Jr. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Maciel answered a call at about 5:30 a.m. from the Lockhart Police Department, informing him he should get to his business.
LOCKHART, TX
KVUE

Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas

Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown’s median home price up from October 2021; houses spending more time on the market

The city of Georgetown has a great supply of available homes as the housing market has grown over the last year. (Community Impact staff) Data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows the cost of homes sold in Georgetown rose slightly in October to a median price of $475,720—a 1.6% increase from September and a 11.4% increase since October 2021.
GEORGETOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy