FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
1 Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Guadalupe County (Guadalupe County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash between an 18-wheeler and a box trailer on Tuesday morning in Guadalupe County. According to Cpl. Billie Watson, a decedent was driving a box truck when it crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by a student.
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
post-register.com
School bus crashes into auto lot￼
An early-morning phone call the day before he and his wife were to go on vacation did not go well for Central TX Autos owner Jesse Maciel Jr. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Maciel answered a call at about 5:30 a.m. from the Lockhart Police Department, informing him he should get to his business.
VIDEO: Train derails in Manor, causes damage to track
On Monday, a KXAN viewer captured drone footage of a derailed freight train on a CapMetro track near U.S. 290 and Texas 130 in Manor.
Man dies after crash with parked vehicle in north Austin
APD officers responded to the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow around 11:34 a.m. when an SUV crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas
Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
Former Cuero resident Cynthia Orozco at Texas Book Festival
Former Cuero resident Cynthia Orozco at Texas Book Festival News Staff Tue, 11/22/2022 - 13:58 Image Dr. Cynthia E. Orozco, a Cuero native, was recently featured at the Texas Book Festival in Austin. The Festival is by invitation only. ...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, food pantries in Central Texas
If you're not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.
Costco could put delivery warehouse in Cedar Park
Costco Wholesale Corp. appears to be planning a warehouse in Cedar Park to support its burgeoning delivery business.
San Marcos to see I-35 exit closures at outlets this Black Friday, Nov. 25
There will be an I-35 exit closure at the San Marcos Premium and Tanger Outlets this Black Friday. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The city of San Marcos announced Nov. 21 that Exit 200 on southbound I-35 at Centerpoint Road will be closed starting Nov. 25 at 4 a.m. through Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. for traffic control purposes during Black Friday.
Georgetown’s median home price up from October 2021; houses spending more time on the market
The city of Georgetown has a great supply of available homes as the housing market has grown over the last year. (Community Impact staff) Data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows the cost of homes sold in Georgetown rose slightly in October to a median price of $475,720—a 1.6% increase from September and a 11.4% increase since October 2021.
Georgetown City Council hears proposal for county shelter taking over city shelter
Jack Daly, assistant public works director for the City of Georgetown, gave the proposal presentation. He said the partnership would help the city get ahead of anticipated overwhelming numbers of intake animals.
APD search warrant: Missing 34-year-old presumed dead after search of apartment
Missing person Justin Haden, 34, is presumed dead after a search of his apartment. Another man is believed to have tampered with his corpse.
