spacecityweather.com
A wet two-day period begins this morning for the Houston region
Good morning. I hope this message finds you happy and healthy on this Thanksgiving morning. I have much to be thankful for in both my personal and professional life. One of the things I am most happy about is the trust placed by readers in the work Matt and I do. So thank you for spending a few moments with Space City Weather on this holiday morning.
spacecityweather.com
We finally have high confidence in the forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and it’s not great
Well, the good news is that the weather should be fine today for travel in the greater Houston region, and throughout much of Texas. The bad news is that the forecast for Thanksgiving Day, night, and into Friday is not great. The big picture is that by Thursday morning rain chances will be on the rise, and we expect to see a storm system move in during the afternoon hours. Additional showers are possible overnight, and throughout the day on Friday. Unfortunately, now it looks like conditions really won’t clear out until Friday night or Saturday morning.
spacecityweather.com
We are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for rain storms on Thanksgiving
The outlook for heavy rainfall on Thanksgiving, overnight, and into Friday continues to worsen for the greater Houston area. As we get closer to the onset of rains on Thursday, high resolution models are indicating that the interaction of a warm front—you’ll definitely notice the warmer and muggier air tomorrow morning—and a cut-off low pressure system will produce a lot of rain. To account for this, we are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for the entire Houston metro area, which means we are likely to see some street flooding. For more information about our flood scale, see here. The alert is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Rain in Houston’s forecast during first half of holiday weekend, potentially impacting Thanksgiving parade
It likely will rain on Houston's Thanksgiving Day parade. The city's forecast for Thursday calls for precipitation throughout the day – with isolated and scattered showers in the morning and heavier rainfall in the afternoon and evening – according to the National Weather Service's Houston/Galveston office. It also will be chilly through about mid-morning, with temperatures in the high 40-degree range, before warming up to the low 70s later in the day.
spacecityweather.com
After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving
Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
cw39.com
Wet forecast just got wetter | See the new flood threat for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A slow-moving storm system is still on track to bring widespread downpours to Texas, with potential for street flooding in and around Houston. NOAA’s rain outlook suggests that a large part of Texas, including Houston, will see between one and three inches of rain. Isolated locations could potentially get more than that if persistent heavy rain sets up over the same area.
fox26houston.com
Flying Saucer Pie Co customers line up in Houston overnight for Thanksgiving dessert
HOUSTON - A long line outside of Flying Saucer Pie Company in Houston is a common sight the day before Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception. Customers lined up overnight to get their first pick of the shop’s pies just in time for the holiday. Before the shop...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area restaurants open for Thanksgiving
If you don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner, you don't have to settle for heating up a frozen meal. There are still some restaurants that are open in the Houston area this holiday.
cw39.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Thanksgiving | See who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Messy weather is coming to Texas on Thanksgiving. Unlike recent rain, this time around will be more intense with potential for multiple inches of rain, and perhaps even some severe storms that could produce hail and/or strong winds. Timing:. As of now (Tuesday morning), our high-resolution...
cw39.com
5 odd facts about Thanksgiving
HOUSTON (KIAH) – This Thanksgiving will be a soggy one here in Houston. While you are passing the time until the turkey is fully roasted, you can impress your family with these odd and interesting Thanksgiving facts!. 1. Only male turkeys gobble. Why do they do it? Mainly to...
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
cw39.com
What roads will close for the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade coming on Thursday, expect several road closures around downtown Houston on Thursday morning. The closures will begin on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and last until Thursday at 2 p.m. for some streets as stages and floats begin to load for the parade, which begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Best ways to keep your pipes and drains clear during the holidays
HOUSTON — Thanksgiving dinner is filling and it can also be stressful on your drain and sinks. Houston Public Works said sewage overflow from cooking greases and other items going down the drain is a problem they see each holiday season. The week after Thanksgiving is usually a busy...
Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity
HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
Monkey's Tail gives hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals away every year
Monkey's Tail in Lindale Park continues holiday tradition of distributing food to those in need.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents
HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people. The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've...
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
