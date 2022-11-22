ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecityweather.com

A wet two-day period begins this morning for the Houston region

Good morning. I hope this message finds you happy and healthy on this Thanksgiving morning. I have much to be thankful for in both my personal and professional life. One of the things I am most happy about is the trust placed by readers in the work Matt and I do. So thank you for spending a few moments with Space City Weather on this holiday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

We finally have high confidence in the forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and it’s not great

Well, the good news is that the weather should be fine today for travel in the greater Houston region, and throughout much of Texas. The bad news is that the forecast for Thanksgiving Day, night, and into Friday is not great. The big picture is that by Thursday morning rain chances will be on the rise, and we expect to see a storm system move in during the afternoon hours. Additional showers are possible overnight, and throughout the day on Friday. Unfortunately, now it looks like conditions really won’t clear out until Friday night or Saturday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

We are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for rain storms on Thanksgiving

The outlook for heavy rainfall on Thanksgiving, overnight, and into Friday continues to worsen for the greater Houston area. As we get closer to the onset of rains on Thursday, high resolution models are indicating that the interaction of a warm front—you’ll definitely notice the warmer and muggier air tomorrow morning—and a cut-off low pressure system will produce a lot of rain. To account for this, we are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for the entire Houston metro area, which means we are likely to see some street flooding. For more information about our flood scale, see here. The alert is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Rain in Houston’s forecast during first half of holiday weekend, potentially impacting Thanksgiving parade

It likely will rain on Houston's Thanksgiving Day parade. The city's forecast for Thursday calls for precipitation throughout the day – with isolated and scattered showers in the morning and heavier rainfall in the afternoon and evening – according to the National Weather Service's Houston/Galveston office. It also will be chilly through about mid-morning, with temperatures in the high 40-degree range, before warming up to the low 70s later in the day.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving

Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Wet forecast just got wetter | See the new flood threat for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A slow-moving storm system is still on track to bring widespread downpours to Texas, with potential for street flooding in and around Houston. NOAA’s rain outlook suggests that a large part of Texas, including Houston, will see between one and three inches of rain. Isolated locations could potentially get more than that if persistent heavy rain sets up over the same area.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

5 odd facts about Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This Thanksgiving will be a soggy one here in Houston. While you are passing the time until the turkey is fully roasted, you can impress your family with these odd and interesting Thanksgiving facts!. 1. Only male turkeys gobble. Why do they do it? Mainly to...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

What roads will close for the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade coming on Thursday, expect several road closures around downtown Houston on Thursday morning. The closures will begin on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and last until Thursday at 2 p.m. for some streets as stages and floats begin to load for the parade, which begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity

HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy