View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat will not have to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal Wednesday. Beal was ruled out because of a quad injury. The Wizards are also without Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Monte Morris (right ankle soreness). Beal is arguably having...
The game of basketball is truly a marathon and not a sprint. In this marathon, injuries will come up. But the key to injuries is monitoring them and maintaining them as well. It is a very long season to say the least. 82 games is a lot. That is why load management is a thing nowadays in the NBA.
Lowry scores 28, Heat rally past Wizards 113-105

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry took care of the start. Tyler Herro came through for the finish. And the Miami Heat got a much-needed win. Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half, Herro made four 3-pointers down the stretch and the Heat wasted a 21-point second-half lead before beating the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Wednesday night and ending a four-game slide. “We found a way,” Lowry said. “They made it close ... but we found a way to get the win.”
