Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson reportedly lost millions in salary due to the crypto crash
The recent crypto crash has affected countless users, and NBA stars seem to be among them.
NBA ROUNDUP: Warriors lose by 45 to Pelicans as Curry, Thompson, and Green are given night off, while Bulls ends Celtics nine-game winning streak
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. "He was fantastic all game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Ingram, who hit 12 of...
Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
Charles Barkley roasted Rick Mahorn, Dennis Rodman, and John Salley while discussing Patrick Beverley's push on Deandre Ayton.
Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday
Irving wished that his fans would have a great evening with some good food and company.
Lakers News: How L.A. Is Competing Sans LeBron James
And it's not just Anthony Davis.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA analyst suggests a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers, Pistons, and Nets involving Kyrie Irving.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bradley Beal Ruled Out Tonight Against The Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat will not have to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal Wednesday. Beal was ruled out because of a quad injury. The Wizards are also without Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Monte Morris (right ankle soreness). Beal is arguably having...
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley got called out over their criticism of Kyrie Irving by a former Chicago Bull.
Yardbarker
Is Bradley Beal Injured?
The game of basketball is truly a marathon and not a sprint. In this marathon, injuries will come up. But the key to injuries is monitoring them and maintaining them as well. It is a very long season to say the least. 82 games is a lot. That is why load management is a thing nowadays in the NBA.
Lowry scores 28, Heat rally past Wizards 113-105
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry took care of the start. Tyler Herro came through for the finish. And the Miami Heat got a much-needed win. Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half, Herro made four 3-pointers down the stretch and the Heat wasted a 21-point second-half lead before beating the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Wednesday night and ending a four-game slide. “We found a way,” Lowry said. “They made it close ... but we found a way to get the win.”
Miami Heat Hold Off Washington Wizards Behind Kyle Lowry's 28 points
Heat defeat Wizards 113-105 despite playing without Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson
NBA Fans React To The Lakers Trade Package That Spurs Declined: "That Was A Terrible Trade For The Lakers"
NBA fans are thankful to the San Antonio Spurs for rejecting a terrible trade idea proposed by the Lakers around Russell Westbrook.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee
Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with both Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee in proposed trade.
Wizards Fit Check [November 18th & 20th]
The Wizards threw it back on the court celebrating their 25th name change anniversary and brought the heat in their off court looks
Yardbarker
Knicks Target Lakers’ Anthony Davis or Kevin Durant - But How?
First comes the easy part. The New York Knicks have a master plan to use their theoretical big-market advantage to lure a superstar player to the Big Apple. Also easy: Hey, how about Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers or Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets?. Sure!. And that...
