ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 95.7

The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need

This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
MONTANA STATE
realnewsmontana.com

He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana

He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana AG warning of holiday scams

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to take advantage of unsuspecting Montanans, so be on high alert and be cautious as...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead

Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
KALISPELL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Early risers catch glimpse of meteor over Montana

Early risers Thursday morning may have caught a glimpse of a spectacular fireball seen from Missoula to north of Calgary at 6:26 a.m. The meteor produced what many on Facebook described as an “explosion in the sky” as it traveled from the southwest to the northeast, resulting in dozens of reported sightings. According to Bill Cooke, lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office (MEO), the meteor was first detected by NASA 52 miles above Ford, a small community in Beaverhead County, moving almost due north at 47,000 miles per hour. The meteor traveled 75 miles through the upper atmosphere before breaking apart 47...
MONTANA STATE
mooseradio.com

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard

When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size

People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy