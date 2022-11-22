Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest in Regular Season Finale
The last home game of the year for Duke will take place today, when the 7-4 Blue Devils host Wake Forest for a 3:30PM kickoff. Duke heads in to the game as 3.5-point underdogs to the Demon Deacons, their sixth game as underdogs this season, looking to move their home record to 5-1 on the year.
Tar Heels Turn Toward ACC Title Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C –– Just moments after a missed field goal ended Friday’s game, N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter and two teammates scrambled to North Carolina’s midfield logo to plant their team flag, driving home the point of how much had changed for the Tar Heels.
NC State QB Ben Finley trolls UNC's Drake Maye's previous comments about Wolfpack after 30-27 win at Tar Heels
NC State quarterback Ben Finley led the Wolfpack to a 30-27, double-overtime win over rival UNC and Tar Heels star Drake Maye Friday. For Finley, it was a long journey from the bottom of the depth chart due to injuries and quarterback changes. Finley was asked if he ever considered transferring considering his low standing on the depth chart initially. When the quarterback answered, he brought up Maye’s comments from September, which were a dig at the Wolfpack.
Kevin Keatts, Dusan Mahorcic, Jack Clark on NC State's win over Butler
The Wolfpack is flying back to Raleigh from Paradise Island with two strong Ws and a much more solid resume after its 76-61 win over Butler. NC State couldn't quite sweep the weekend with a close loss to Kansas to start things, but rebounded with two straight victories to move to 6-1 on the season with one more week before ACC play tips off against Pittsburgh.
Wake Forest Basketball defeats Hampton 97-70
Sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth joined elite Wake Forest company Saturday, notching just the third officially recorded triple double in program history in a 97-70 victory over Hampton at Joel Coliseum. “I thought Cam had a really special performance,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “He’s been playing really well. He...
UNC basketball survives Portland: Tar Heels' near-upset loss draws criticism from national media
North Carolina survived an upset scare Thursday, holding off a game Portland squad, 89-81, in the Phil Knight Invitational. Portland led with less than five minutes in the game and only trailed by three points in the final minute before the Tar Heels put things away. For North Carolina, it...
