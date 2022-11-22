ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patriot Ledger

Quarterback Andrew Novak stars as Quincy High football holds off North's comeback bid

QUINCY — In a wild Thanksgiving game between the North Quincy and Quincy High football teams on Thursday, one player stood above the rest. Quincy senior quarterback Andrew Novak was simply sensational as the Presidents (7-4) denied a comeback bid to hold off North Quincy (3-8) for a 40-35 win that came down to the last play. Quincy holds a 49-36-5 edge in the 90-year history of the rivalry.  ...
QUINCY, MA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora and Washington won boys basketball season openers at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions on Tuesday. Senior Ethan Kizer scored 17 points to lead the Redbirds past defending class 1A state champ Yorkville Christian, 87-41. Metamora, which finished second in class 2A last season, also got 15 points from […]
METAMORA, IL

Comments / 0

