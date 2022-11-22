Read full article on original website
Quarterback Andrew Novak stars as Quincy High football holds off North's comeback bid
QUINCY — In a wild Thanksgiving game between the North Quincy and Quincy High football teams on Thursday, one player stood above the rest. Quincy senior quarterback Andrew Novak was simply sensational as the Presidents (7-4) denied a comeback bid to hold off North Quincy (3-8) for a 40-35 win that came down to the last play. Quincy holds a 49-36-5 edge in the 90-year history of the rivalry. ...
Football finalists, girls basketball: Vote for Springfield high school athlete of the week
Here are the nominees for The State Journal-Register's high school athlete of the week. Information about each of the athletes is below. The poll closes at noon on Friday. If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@sj-r.com. If you have trouble viewing the poll, click on this link. ...
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 22, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora and Washington won boys basketball season openers at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions on Tuesday. Senior Ethan Kizer scored 17 points to lead the Redbirds past defending class 1A state champ Yorkville Christian, 87-41. Metamora, which finished second in class 2A last season, also got 15 points from […]
Knoxville boys face challenge repeating last season's success
KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville Blue Bullets boys basketball team went 27-6 and claimed an undefeated Lincoln Trail Conference championship last season. Repeating that performance might not be easy for 2022-2023. "We have experience, but we're not very deep," said Knoxville coach Erik Hughes, starting his sixth season. ...
