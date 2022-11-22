Daily Log 11.21.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: November 21st, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

11/21/202206:49

INCIDENT22009258-1

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

MEMORIAL DR

Cambridge Police responded to the 800 block of Memorial Drive for reports of a stolen motor vehicle.

11/21/202208:42

INCIDENT22009259-1

ASSAULT C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police took a report for a past assault.

11/21/202209:02

TRAFFIC22009260-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

EDUCATION ST

Personnel for a commercial building on Education Circle reports that sometime between 11/19 - 11/20 an unknown motor vehicle damaged the building's perimeter fence and a small tree after apparently jumping the curb and colliding into the fence.

11/21/202209:41

INCIDENT22009261-1

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

NEW ST

Cambridge Police were dispatched to the Danehy Park parking lot for the report of a smashed driver’s side window report.

11/21/202210:24

INCIDENT22009262-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

BRATTLE ST

A Philadelphia resident reports that while visiting Cambridge, an unknown person(s) took her backpack containing several items.

11/21/202211:55

INCIDENT22009264-1

DOG ORDINANCE/BY-LAW VIOLATION C140 S173

CONCORD TPKE

A Concord Turnpike resident alerted CPD that he was bit by a dog in his building last week.

11/21/202212:59

INCIDENT22009266-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

GARDEN ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny from a motor vehicle.

11/21/202213:15

INCIDENT22009267-1

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

MARKET ST

A Cambridge resident responded to the Cambridge Police Department to file a criminal harassment report.

11/21/202213:47

INCIDENT22009269-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MARKET ST

A Market Street resident alerted CPD of a delivered package theft.

11/21/202215:39

INCIDENT22009275-1

VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A

HEWS ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Hews Street residence for a report of a disturbance.

11/21/202216:52

INCIDENT22009277-1

MOTOR VEH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO C266 S28

BRATTLE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Brattle Street and Fayerweather Street. The reporting party stated a man and two women jaywalked across his vehicle while he had the green light. The reporting party made a comment about this to the group, which led the man to violently kick the driver's door. The group went walking down Brattle Street towards Harvard Square. Upon a search of this area, a suspect was identified as the man who kicked the reporting party's door. They were summonsed for Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle.

11/21/202216:55

INCIDENT22009276-1

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

125 SIXTH ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a Cambridge resident.

11/21/202219:44

ARREST22009279-1

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police arrested Lianna Cobb, 25, 35 Franklin Street in Braintree, for arrest warrants out of Salem, Waltham, and Cambridge District Courts.

11/21/202219:58

INCIDENT22009281-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

FIFTH ST

A Fifth Street resident reported a stolen cat. The cat was later located after it was found and dropped off with the MSPCA.

11/21/202220:02

INCIDENT22009282-1

SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

An Alewife Brook Parkway business reported two males entered the store, concealed computer accessories, and then left without paying for said items.