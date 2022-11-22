Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
What Bryce Young said about his strength, (likely) final Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama quarterback Bryce Young missed one and a half games due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 5 and wasn’t a full practice participant until after the week. Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s final regular-season game, is Young back to full strength?. “Yeah,...
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
Alabama Football: Outlier games skewing Crimson Tide statistics
Alabama football fans have spent the majority of the 2022 season watching a subpar product. The defense has been solid but nothing special, struggling to get stops in Alabama’s biggest games. The offense has been even worse, looking somewhat disconnected in even its best performances this season. The numbers...
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, BOL confirmed, becoming the fourth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. After appearing in the first nine games of the season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay. Head coach Nick Saban provided an update on Jackson’s status to kick off Auburn week.
Where Alabama stands in fourth College Football Playoff rankings
The fourth edition of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings was released on Tuesday, and following its 34-0 home win over the Governors of Austin Peay, Alabama climbed one spot to No. 7 in the poll that will eventually set the postseason scene in less than two weeks’ time.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Alabama: TV channel, stream, radio
Michigan State basketball fans will have to fight off post-Thanksgiving fatigue to stay up and watch their Spartans in Portland, Oregon. No. 12 MSU is set to square off with No. 18 Alabama Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. The Spartans appeared in the...
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Colin Cowherd explains how Alabama can make Playoff, calls it 'nightmare scenario that nobody wants to admit'
Alabama is far from a team being talked about in the College Football Playoff picture as The Crimson Tide sit at No. 7 in the latest edition of the rankings. But there is still a scenario, however unlikely it may seem, that 2-loss Alabama finds a way into the postseason mix. College football analyst Colin Cowherd recently weighed in on how he thought that type of a “nightmare scenario” could play out.
Alabama running back Trey Sanders enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama running back Trey Sanders entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, BamaOnLine confirmed, becoming the third Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. A redshirt junior, Sanders is listed as a graduate transfer. Sanders has appeared in nine games for Alabama this season and 26 throughout his career....
southeasthoops.com
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
thearabtribune.com
High school football: Knights fall in 5A playoffs in a game for the ages
There were hugs and tears and cheers at a classic high school football game last Friday night at Pleasant Grove. And every hug and tear and cheer was well-deserved, on both sides. Arab and Pleasant Grove went to war – figuratively, of course – in a 5A playoff game that...
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
wvtm13.com
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street
MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
I was outed as trans while going through the University of Alabama's competitive sorority rush — before I was able to come out to myself
As unoriginal as it sounds, I've always felt like an outcast. As a kid, I wanted the girls' toys instead of the boys. I thought Pillow Pets were way more interesting than Batman and sports, and I hated wearing cargo shorts. I remember in first grade realizing I was attracted to someone: a boy. I was on the football field, and someone made fun of me for how I was acting: "gay." I pushed down my feelings because I wanted to fit in.
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole Amazon delivery van at gunpoint in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a case surrounding an Amazon delivery van that was robbed at gunpoint Sunday. On Sunday, an Amazon delivery was reportedly robbed while in the 1600 block of 6th Street North. The suspect was allegedly armed with a handgun and took the van from […]
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0