dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 pros ban sniper rifles ahead of CDL Major 1
Modern Warfare 2 pros have reportedly agreed to ban Sniper Rifles from competitive matches ahead of the start of Call of Duty League season, which starts with CDL Major 1 Qualifiers on December 2. The launch of any new Call of Duty means its player base has to spend some...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand DMZ Solos as Tarkov-like mode lauded
Warzone 2 players are loving Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode so much that they’re demanding a solo version to be developed and added by Infinity Ward. Modern Warfare 2 is arguably the most ambitious CoD title yet, as the franchise’s iconic multiplayer is backed up by Warzone 2 and the brand-new DMZ mode.
dexerto.com
Where to find Modern Warfare 2 patch notes in the game menus
Modern Warfare 2’s UI received harsh criticism from fans, but adding patch notes to the CoD HQ is a nice subtle touch. Here’s how to stay up to date with every CoD update in-game. Activision reportedly gained the help of UI designers from the TV streaming app Hulu...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends’ new Broken Moon map is literally broken with invisible walls
The newest map in Apex Legends, Broken Moon, has some hitboxes that are leaving players puzzled as their bullets bounce off of invisible walls. Broken Moon was introduced at the outset of Apex Legends Season 15, and players are still getting a feel for how to best play on the unfamiliar landscape.
dexerto.com
How to move faster in Warzone 2.0: CoD expert reveals best guns for max movement speed
Warzone expert TrueGameData has revealed the best guns to maximize movement speed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, pinpointing a number to get around Al-Mazrah as quickly as possible. Much has been said about Warzone 2.0’s movement mechanics since the game launched on November 16. Some have figured out...
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players suggest simple fix for map rotation frustrations
Overwatch 2 players have banded together to suggest a surprisingly simple fix to the game’s map selection, which could improve the amount of variety offered in Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. Blizzard Entertainment’s FPS sequel, Overwatch 2, is set to unveil new treats for new and returning players.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mercy player wipes entire enemy team with only their pistol
Mercy isn’t an Overwatch 2 character known for their high DPS, but Twitch streamer Somjuu showed that she can put out some serious damage in the right hands. It’s fairly common to see a game of Overwatch 2 end with a Mercy main having 0 damage dealt. Amped damage doesn’t contribute to this number, so those who don’t pull out her pistol don’t have a chance of doing their own damage outside of melee.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Lead reveals Midas was changed last second before Chapter 2 arrival
A lead member of the Fortnite team has revealed a big change was made to Midas just a day before he was added to the game. There have been several notable villains across Fortnite’s lifespan but few have had as big an impact as Midas. The bad guy with the golden touch, his sleek design has garnered him quite the fanbase despite being one of the baddies.
dexerto.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special post-credits scene explained
Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special does have a post-credits scene – here’s what happens. While we caught up with James Gunn’s space bandits in Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s been a whole five years since the Guardians of the Galaxy got a Marvel project all to themselves.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends squad wipe trick gives free loot to aggressive players
Crafty Apex Legends players have discovered that an enemy Lifeline ultimate can be an opportunity for some free loot if you can score a squad wipe fast enough. Most everyone who has played Apex Legends will be familiar with Lifeline’s ultimate ability, Care Package, which conveniently drops down some extra items for the Combat Medic’s squad, saving them some time from looting or just providing some utility in a pinch.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leaks reveal ‘Magic Witch’ event legend and weapon skins
Fresh Apex Legends leaks have revealed weapon and Legend skins for the upcoming ‘Magic Witch’ in-game event, expected to release at some point in Season 15. Ambitious and immersive in-game events have become the norm for Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends. Every new season of content promises an...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players demand serious Perks buff as “horrible” new system blasted
Modern Warfare 2 players have demanded multiple perks, including Battle Hardened and Strong Arm, receive hefty buffs as they criticize Infinity Ward’s new Perk system. Perks are an integral part of any Call of Duty title, but the exact way in which they’re available and slot into players’ arsenals changes year on year.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2.0 players demand Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG feature to fix game crashes
Warzone 2.0 players have called on Infinity Ward to add a simple PUBG and Rainbow Six Siege feature to stop game crashes and internet issues punishing players. Warzone 2.0 dropped back on November 16, meaning players have now had ample time to figure out the tweaks and changes they want to see Infinity Ward implement in the near future.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players think they’ve spotted teasers for major new Gen 10 feature
A Pokemon trainer on Twitter shared their speculation on what they believe to be a brand new feature in the future generation 10 installments. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released around a week ago and has since taken the world by storm. Its immense popularity broke Nintendo’s all-time record for most sales within the first three days of the game’s release and continues to make waves in the gaming community.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trainer loses Clodsire over a cliff in a hilarious glitch
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have encountered a number of glitches and bugs while exploring the Paldea region, and one fan has lost their trusted partner over a steep cliff while trying to battle. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had plenty of memorable experiences while traveling through the Paldea...
dexerto.com
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand devs bring back popular OW1 post-game feature
Overwatch 2 has been out for quite a bit now and players are wondering why the iconic post-game stat cards and voting from the first game was ever removed. In the original Overwatch, at the end of every match, players were greeted to a series of stat cards documenting the game’s top players and certain stats they had.
