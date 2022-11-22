Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players demand serious Perks buff as “horrible” new system blasted
Modern Warfare 2 players have demanded multiple perks, including Battle Hardened and Strong Arm, receive hefty buffs as they criticize Infinity Ward’s new Perk system. Perks are an integral part of any Call of Duty title, but the exact way in which they’re available and slot into players’ arsenals changes year on year.
How to move faster in Warzone 2.0: CoD expert reveals best guns for max movement speed
Warzone expert TrueGameData has revealed the best guns to maximize movement speed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, pinpointing a number to get around Al-Mazrah as quickly as possible. Much has been said about Warzone 2.0’s movement mechanics since the game launched on November 16. Some have figured out...
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
Apex Legends squad wipe trick gives free loot to aggressive players
Crafty Apex Legends players have discovered that an enemy Lifeline ultimate can be an opportunity for some free loot if you can score a squad wipe fast enough. Most everyone who has played Apex Legends will be familiar with Lifeline’s ultimate ability, Care Package, which conveniently drops down some extra items for the Combat Medic’s squad, saving them some time from looting or just providing some utility in a pinch.
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
Where to find Modern Warfare 2 patch notes in the game menus
Modern Warfare 2’s UI received harsh criticism from fans, but adding patch notes to the CoD HQ is a nice subtle touch. Here’s how to stay up to date with every CoD update in-game. Activision reportedly gained the help of UI designers from the TV streaming app Hulu...
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
Warzone 2 players frustrated as expert proves guns have ‘inconsistent’ recoil patterns
Warzone 2 players have been left scratching their heads after in-depth analysis of recoil patterns revealed they are completely random, explaining why gunfights feel so inconsistent in the battle royale. Warzone 2.0 has finally had some time amongst its player base, and fans of the CoD battle royale are eagerly...
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
Twitch streamer Forsen claims Warzone 2 has ruined his PC
During its launch, Warzone 2 suffered from shaky server stability, and Twitch streamer Forsen received a healthy dose of PC problems while playing himself. Warzone 2 has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches since its launch on November 16. Players could not invite their friends to matches, died instantly in the Gulag, and fell through the map floor mid-match.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players request one major improvement in gen 10
After having experienced Pokemon Scarlet & Violet themselves, Pokemon trainers are now requesting one major improvement for the next mainline installment: Voice acting. The recent Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launch may have some glaring performance issues, but the new release has been heavily praised for its storyline and presentation. With...
Apex Legends players claim Warzone 2.0 made them “respect” Apex more
Apex Legends players are finding a newfound appreciation for Respawn’s battle royale after diving into Warzone 2 and becoming frustrated with the sequel’s divisive gameplay. Warzone 2 promises plenty of new features for Call of Duty players, but the fresh battle royale experience has already spawned an army...
Apex Legends’ new Broken Moon map is literally broken with invisible walls
The newest map in Apex Legends, Broken Moon, has some hitboxes that are leaving players puzzled as their bullets bounce off of invisible walls. Broken Moon was introduced at the outset of Apex Legends Season 15, and players are still getting a feel for how to best play on the unfamiliar landscape.
Dr Disrespect mocks “out of touch” Warzone 2.0 devs following 7-day ban
YouTube streamer and mustache pundit Dr Disrespect has blasted Activision as “out of touch” after handing him a week long Warzone 2.0 ban for his use of proximity chat. While some of Warzone 2.0 has been criticized by its player-base, there seems to be universal appreciation for the inclusion of proximity chat in standard multiplayer matches.
Overwatch 2 price cuts for Black Friday leaves players conflicted
Blizzard Entertainment’s currently running Black Friday sale for Overwatch 2 has divided the community, with many arguing that the move doesn’t deserve praise. The prices of cosmetics in Overwatch 2 have bewildered even the most dedicated of fans since the sequel’s launch in October. One user on...
10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)
Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.
How to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet run better on Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered a way to make the games run better on Nintendo Switch and fix issues plaguing the Gen 9 titles. Since its release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been bogged down by many bugs and glitches infuriating players. While the dual release has become...
When does WoW Dragonflight launch? Release time & date for all regions
World of Warcraft’s next expansion, WoW Dragonflight, is launching in November 2022. If you’re looking for the WoW Dragonflight release time for all regions, you’re in the right place. Activision Blizzard is about to open the doors to Dragonflight for World of Warcraft players around the world.
