Crafty Apex Legends players have discovered that an enemy Lifeline ultimate can be an opportunity for some free loot if you can score a squad wipe fast enough. Most everyone who has played Apex Legends will be familiar with Lifeline’s ultimate ability, Care Package, which conveniently drops down some extra items for the Combat Medic’s squad, saving them some time from looting or just providing some utility in a pinch.

2 DAYS AGO