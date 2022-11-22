ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals: Dell, HP and Microsoft from $99

While Black Friday is almost here — we’re so close — it’s not officially here yet, and it’s scheduled to take place on November 25th like years prior. Even so, many retailers have already started their sales, giving all of us the chance to beat the shopping rush, while still partaking in the discounts and libations. We’re talking about Black Friday-worthy prices, available now, nearly a week early. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now, particularly including the best 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals from some of the greats like Dell, HP, Microsoft, and more.
PC Magazine

The Best Black Friday 2022 Soundbar Deals in UAE and Saudi Arabia

You don’t have to go to your local theater for a cinematic experience. Nowadays, with the right equipment, you can achieve the same immersive viewing and audio experience from the comfort of your home, starting with a top-notch soundbar. These nifty devices don’t take up nearly as much space as a conventional multiple-speaker surround sound setup, but you’ll still get the same punchy, room-filling sound. If you're looking to upgrade, Black Friday is a great time to buy.
The Verge

The best Black Friday deals on gaming laptops

You’re not just looking for a workhorse. You want a laptop that’s got game. Maybe that means frame rates, maybe even a high-refresh-rate screen for enhanced responsiveness in less demanding games. But above all, you want bang for the buck. That’s why you’re buying right now, during Black Friday week, when some of the best deals (and a bunch of predatory fake ones) show up.
CNET

Sims 4 Early Black Friday Sale: The 6 Best DLC Packs to Buy Right Now

The Sims 4 became free to download across all platforms in October, and now the franchise is having a huge sale on downloadable content on Steam for Black Friday. This weekend is a great time to grab the expansion packs you've been curious about. Select expansion packs are on sale...
Engadget

Walmart’s best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on big tech purchases and Walmart absolutely has you covered with today's lineup of discounted items. You'll find everything from a Samsung smart watch that looks and feels like a stylish analog timepiece to a massive 70-inch TV. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.
Engadget

The Morning After: UK competition regulator investigates Apple and Google's mobile dominance

Apple and Google’s domination across the mobile internet is under scrutiny again. Earlier this year, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was consulting on a possible probe into Google and Apple's dominance in the mobile phone market. Now, the regulator has announced it received "widespread support" for its proposals and has launched a market investigation into the two tech giant's "duopoly" in cloud gaming and mobile browsers. The CMA noted that Apple and Google have a "stranglehold" over mobile device operating systems, app stores and browsers, with 97 percent of UK web browsing in 2021 on either Apple- or Google-owned browsers.
The Associated Press

ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor Remittance Transactions Into Africa for Zeepay

ACCRA, Ghana & LONDON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that Zeepay, a fast-growing Ghanian mobile financial services company, has selected ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering solution to detect financial crime for its remittance transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005167/en/ Andrew Takyi-Appiah, Zeepay managing-director (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Sonrai Security Addresses #1 Cloud Security Issue, Lateral Movement, with Industry-First Risk Insights Engine

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Sonrai Security today announced availability of its industry-first Risk Insights Engine which lets developer and security teams control the chaos in both their organizations and their multicloud environments, minimizing lateral movement that leads to data theft. Having already given customers comprehensive visibility into and control over every identity and the data each has access to in their multicloud environments, Sonrai now lets teams apply platform-recommended remediations to existing lateral movement risks, benchmark their performance against self-defined goals and similar organizations, and report KPIs clearly to illustrate security status over time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005282/en/ The Sonrai Risk Insights Engine lets developer and security teams control the chaos in both their organizations and their multicloud environments, minimizing lateral movement that leads to data theft. (Photo: Business Wire)
PC Magazine

Daily Deals: 33% Off Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum, $240 Hisense 55" Smart TV

Before you even look at a turkey, check out these Black Friday deals on everything from household cleaners and gaming monitors to smart TVs and portable tablets. 'Tis the season to frantically clean the house before holiday guests arrive. Dyson's V10 cordless vacuum makes chores easier with powerful suction, up to 60 minutes of run time, and a digital motor designed to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets. The lightweight gadget quickly transforms from a long-stick sweeper to a handheld hoover, portable enough to carry up and down stairs or even out to the car. The fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.
Reuters

UAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs

ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - International Holding Company (IHC.AD) plans to sell 20% of its technology unit in an initial public offering next year, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the UAE's IHC is aiming for a first quarter IPO of Pure Health to raise more than $1 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy