Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals: Dell, HP and Microsoft from $99
While Black Friday is almost here — we’re so close — it’s not officially here yet, and it’s scheduled to take place on November 25th like years prior. Even so, many retailers have already started their sales, giving all of us the chance to beat the shopping rush, while still partaking in the discounts and libations. We’re talking about Black Friday-worthy prices, available now, nearly a week early. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now, particularly including the best 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals from some of the greats like Dell, HP, Microsoft, and more.
PC Magazine
The Best Black Friday 2022 Soundbar Deals in UAE and Saudi Arabia
You don’t have to go to your local theater for a cinematic experience. Nowadays, with the right equipment, you can achieve the same immersive viewing and audio experience from the comfort of your home, starting with a top-notch soundbar. These nifty devices don’t take up nearly as much space as a conventional multiple-speaker surround sound setup, but you’ll still get the same punchy, room-filling sound. If you're looking to upgrade, Black Friday is a great time to buy.
The Verge
The best Black Friday deals on gaming laptops
You’re not just looking for a workhorse. You want a laptop that’s got game. Maybe that means frame rates, maybe even a high-refresh-rate screen for enhanced responsiveness in less demanding games. But above all, you want bang for the buck. That’s why you’re buying right now, during Black Friday week, when some of the best deals (and a bunch of predatory fake ones) show up.
CNET
Sims 4 Early Black Friday Sale: The 6 Best DLC Packs to Buy Right Now
The Sims 4 became free to download across all platforms in October, and now the franchise is having a huge sale on downloadable content on Steam for Black Friday. This weekend is a great time to grab the expansion packs you've been curious about. Select expansion packs are on sale...
Engadget
Walmart’s best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on big tech purchases and Walmart absolutely has you covered with today's lineup of discounted items. You'll find everything from a Samsung smart watch that looks and feels like a stylish analog timepiece to a massive 70-inch TV. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.
If I had $250 this Black Friday, I'd spend it on this mouse, keyboard, headset, mic, controller and SSD
How much can you get for a couple hundred bucks?
Which 3D printer should you buy this Black Friday?
Black Friday is almost here: is this the best time to buy a 3D printer, and if so, which type should you go for?
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
Business Insider
Cyber Monday is a better day to shop than Black Friday due to better deals overall, experts say
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The two biggest shopping days of the year are finally here — but is Black Friday or Cyber Monday better for deals?. A solid rule of thumb is that Black Friday is a better time to buy...
Engadget
The Morning After: UK competition regulator investigates Apple and Google's mobile dominance
Apple and Google’s domination across the mobile internet is under scrutiny again. Earlier this year, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was consulting on a possible probe into Google and Apple's dominance in the mobile phone market. Now, the regulator has announced it received "widespread support" for its proposals and has launched a market investigation into the two tech giant's "duopoly" in cloud gaming and mobile browsers. The CMA noted that Apple and Google have a "stranglehold" over mobile device operating systems, app stores and browsers, with 97 percent of UK web browsing in 2021 on either Apple- or Google-owned browsers.
ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor Remittance Transactions Into Africa for Zeepay
ACCRA, Ghana & LONDON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that Zeepay, a fast-growing Ghanian mobile financial services company, has selected ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering solution to detect financial crime for its remittance transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005167/en/ Andrew Takyi-Appiah, Zeepay managing-director (Photo: Business Wire)
Sonrai Security Addresses #1 Cloud Security Issue, Lateral Movement, with Industry-First Risk Insights Engine
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Sonrai Security today announced availability of its industry-first Risk Insights Engine which lets developer and security teams control the chaos in both their organizations and their multicloud environments, minimizing lateral movement that leads to data theft. Having already given customers comprehensive visibility into and control over every identity and the data each has access to in their multicloud environments, Sonrai now lets teams apply platform-recommended remediations to existing lateral movement risks, benchmark their performance against self-defined goals and similar organizations, and report KPIs clearly to illustrate security status over time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005282/en/ The Sonrai Risk Insights Engine lets developer and security teams control the chaos in both their organizations and their multicloud environments, minimizing lateral movement that leads to data theft. (Photo: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
Daily Deals: 33% Off Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum, $240 Hisense 55" Smart TV
Before you even look at a turkey, check out these Black Friday deals on everything from household cleaners and gaming monitors to smart TVs and portable tablets. 'Tis the season to frantically clean the house before holiday guests arrive. Dyson's V10 cordless vacuum makes chores easier with powerful suction, up to 60 minutes of run time, and a digital motor designed to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets. The lightweight gadget quickly transforms from a long-stick sweeper to a handheld hoover, portable enough to carry up and down stairs or even out to the car. The fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.
TechCrunch
KaiOS, the feature phone platform startup, raises a modest $3.4M to train its sights on growth in Africa
The Hong Kong-based feature phone startup, which has previously been backed by strategic investors like Google and TCL, has picked up $3.4 million from Finnfund, an impact investor out of Finland. Finnfund’s financing is coming in the form of a convertible note — meaning it could convert into equity in...
UAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs
ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - International Holding Company (IHC.AD) plans to sell 20% of its technology unit in an initial public offering next year, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the UAE's IHC is aiming for a first quarter IPO of Pure Health to raise more than $1 billion.
Comments / 0