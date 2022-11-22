ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 11

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-8 through the first 11 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players.

While there are still six games to be played, it’s hard not to look ahead to the 2023 offseason. That includes the NFL draft, where Chicago is expected to have a top-10 draft pick to address one of several important needs.

If the season were to end today, the Bears would hold the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago’s loss to the Falcons moved them into the top five. The only teams ahead of the Bears are the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, courtesy of Tankathon:

Houston Texans (1-8-1)

Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Chicago Bears (3-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (3-7)

Seattle Seahawks; from Denver Broncos (3-7)

Detroit Lions; from Los Angeles Rams (3-7)

Houston Texans; from Cleveland Browns (3-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Philadelphia Eagles; from New Orleans Saints (4-7)

Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

Green Bay Packers (4-7)

Detroit Lions (4-6)

Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

Washington Commanders (6-5)

New York Jets (6-4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5)

Denver Broncos; from San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

New England Patriots (6-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Tennessee Titans (7-3)

Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

New York Giants (7-3)

Miami Dolphins (7-3) FORFEITED

Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

