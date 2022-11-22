Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
After Voyager Bid, CrossTower Eyes Further Acquisitions
The platform had revised its offer for the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, earlier this month. The FTX implosion may have dented investor confidence and extended the crypto winter, but that does not appear to be a hurdle for many exchanges from pursuing expansion via mergers and acquisitions.
Bahamas’ Regulator Explains Why it Made the Right Call to Seize FTX Assets
The jurisdiction fight in the bankruptcy case escalated after SCB announced the transfer of the contents from FTX to government-controlled wallets. In a new press release, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas explained that only placing FTX Digital Markets into liquidation was not sufficient, citing the risks associated with hacking and breach.
Crypto Exchange Lemon Cash Reduces its Team by 38%
The Argentinean crypto platform Lemon Cash laid off nearly 40% of its staff to keep the firm “sustainable” during the tough times. One of the popular cryptocurrency platforms in Argentina – Lemon Cash – dismissed 38% of its total workforce to endure the current difficult times.
Binance Removes Trading Pairs for FTX-Linked Serum Token
As the Serum ecosystem spirals and SRM tanks, Binance has removed the token’s primary trading pairs. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, will remove multiple trading pairs for the DEX protocol Serum (SRM), which is known to have deep ties to both FTX and Alameda Research. The token...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Not Securities: Clarifies Belgium’s FSMA
The statement is part of a report developed by the FSMA in July this year. Belgium’s financial regulator does not consider crypto-assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to be securities. The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) released a statement in which it said cryptocurrencies that are...
Crypto Firm Spent $600,000 to Create a Half-Elon Musk, Half-Goat Statue
The creators are about to deliver the bizarre statue to Musk’s house in Texas on Saturday (November 26). The cryptocurrency company EGT (which stands for Elon GOAT Token) built an interesting monument of Elon Musk. The statue represents a creature with a goat’s body and the entrepreneur’s head stuck on it that is about to shoot into space on a rocket.
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
CoinList Breaks Silence, Assures Users it Is Not Near Bankruptcy
“We hold all user assets dollar for dollar,” said CoinList in response to the bankruptcy rumors. Crypto exchange CoinList said it is not near bankruptcy as it addressed the ongoing FUD. It added that it is not insolvent or illiquid and is just experiencing technical issues affecting deposits and withdrawals.
Solana Foundation Lost Over $180 Million in Crypto on FTX
Solana’s premiere non-profit held major exposure to FTT and SRM tokens within the now-insolvent exchange. The Solana Foundation has released a fact sheet detailing the exposure it holds to FTX following its bankruptcy. The organization held over $180 million worth of crypto asset exposure to the company as of...
Binance SAFU Insurance Fund is 44% Backed by its Own Token
Binance’s emergency fund is 44% backed by BNB, which is directly affiliated with the exchange. Binance’s emergency insurance fund is largely comprised of a cryptocurrency tied to the company itself, according to on-chain data. The two addresses associated with the fund show that its BNB tokens account for...
DCG Subsidiary to Acquire Bitcoin Mining Facilities and Other Assets From Compute North
Compute North had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Digital Currency Group’s subsidiary and crypto mining firm Foundry Digital plans to acquire two turnkey crypto mining facilities in the United States from the embattled Bitcoin miner Compute North. In the latest press release, Foundry also said it would...
ApeCoin Geo-Blocks North American Users From Staking
Shortly after an SEC probe into Yuga, ApeCoin is geo-blocking access to its staking service for North American token holders. North American crypto users will be restricted from staking ApeCoin, the ERC-20 metaverse token issued by Yuga Labs, according to a company statement on Wednesday. The ApeCoin DAO claimed the...
10,000 BTC tied to Mt Gox Hack Moved After 7 Years
It is worth noting that funds have not moved from the now-defunct Mt.Gox exchange’s cold wallets since 2018. A crypto wallet attributed to the failed BTC-e linked to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack moved 10,000 Bitcoin, now worth over $165 million, to a group of personal wallets, exchanges, and other services on November 23rd.
Elon Musk Believes SBF Is Better at Bribing Media Outlets Than Running FTX
SBF is much better at bribing media companies than running a crypto exchange, Elon Musk said. Twitter’s new CEO – Elon Musk – thinks Sam Bankman-Fried is much better at “bribing media” than managing a cryptocurrency platform. The South African entrepreneur also dismissed the rumors...
