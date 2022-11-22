ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd responded to the scene and confirmed one person is dead.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

One person dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash was a rollover that happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 49, between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E. We’re told a...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Kelly Family Thanksgiving serves meals for 37th year

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - After 37 years, Julie Massengill has learned well how to manage the Kelly Family Thanksgiving. The event has been serving free meals to Bay St. Louis residents for 37 years. But it’s almost like she’s tempting fate. “I never set up volunteers....
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District’s superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman, has announced plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. “Dr. Coleman has led OSSD for the past 10 years, navigating the district through COVID-19 and natural disasters, and oversaw OSSD become one...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans.  A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Coast bakery cranks out orders as holiday season begins

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, people held their spots in line for up to 45 minutes in anticipation of Biloxi’s Le Bakery opening its doors for the day. It’s a train of people awaiting their chance to get their hands on Thanksgiving goodies. “Breads, pastries, pies. It’s a...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy