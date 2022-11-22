Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
Moss Point man accused of stabbing woman after climbing through bedroom window
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County. Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road. When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old […]
WLOX
One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd responded to the scene and confirmed one person is dead.
WLOX
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
WLOX
People reunite with family at Gulfport Biloxi International Airport
Feed My Sheep is celebrating 39 years of serving folks in need on the Gulf Coast. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy.
WLOX
One person dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash was a rollover that happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 49, between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E. We’re told a...
WLOX
Kelly Family Thanksgiving serves meals for 37th year
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - After 37 years, Julie Massengill has learned well how to manage the Kelly Family Thanksgiving. The event has been serving free meals to Bay St. Louis residents for 37 years. But it’s almost like she’s tempting fate. “I never set up volunteers....
WLOX
Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District’s superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman, has announced plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. “Dr. Coleman has led OSSD for the past 10 years, navigating the district through COVID-19 and natural disasters, and oversaw OSSD become one...
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
Lucedale nonprofit ministry steps up to distribute 150 Thanksgiving meals
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – 150 families in George County will have a full Thanksgiving thanks to the quick work of a Lucedale nonprofit. Logistical issues canceled a planned Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution event on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In less than 24 hours, Immaculate Heart Community Development Corporation stepped in to unload the food […]
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre to perform "The Nutcracker" at Beau Rivage
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church held a Thanksgiving service Thursday with one message in mind. Fit First Turkey Trot brings about 400 entries to Bay St. Louis. Folks in Bay St. Louis began their Thanksgiving Day bright and early for the 11th annual “Fit First Turkey Trot.”. Families spend Thanksgiving...
WLOX
Biloxi business leaders ask secretary of state to make way for waterfront development
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Biloxi business leaders have a request for Secretary of State Michael Watson: Stop standing in the way of waterfront development. The Biloxi Businessmen’s Club drafted a letter this month to Secretary Watson asking that he reconsider how his office handles Tidelands issues. Though the...
Mississippi family receives clarity 70 years after fatal military plane crash on Alaska glacier
Nearly 70 years ago, a military service plane crashed in remote Alaska, leaving 52 dead, including 22-year-old Thomas Claiborne Thigpen. Thigpen was born in the small Hancock County Community of Santa Rosa on December 31, 1930. He died on November 22, 1952, on a Colony Glacier in Alaska. On board...
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” […]
WLOX
Coast bakery cranks out orders as holiday season begins
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, people held their spots in line for up to 45 minutes in anticipation of Biloxi’s Le Bakery opening its doors for the day. It’s a train of people awaiting their chance to get their hands on Thanksgiving goodies. “Breads, pastries, pies. It’s a...
Comments / 0