Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision in Lincoln Area
On November 23, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. At the time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria failed to maintain his lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck.
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police Department Hosting Community Café
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police Department will be hosting a Community Café at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. The event will be held at Smith’s Café, located at 22939 Sussex Highway in Seaford. The Community Café will have Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Department Administration, and Community Engagement Officers in attendance to meet and interact with members of the public. This Community Café is often referred to as “Coffee with a Cop” by other police agencies. It is being held in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the Delaware State Police and the communities that we proudly serve.
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Weapon Charges Following Collision Investigation
Delaware State Police have arrested Evan Briscoe, 22, and Joshua Baull, 25, both of Millsboro, DE, for weapon charges following a collision investigation that occurred on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) in the Millsboro area last night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:59 p.m., troopers responded to the...
