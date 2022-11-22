Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police Department will be hosting a Community Café at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. The event will be held at Smith’s Café, located at 22939 Sussex Highway in Seaford. The Community Café will have Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Department Administration, and Community Engagement Officers in attendance to meet and interact with members of the public. This Community Café is often referred to as “Coffee with a Cop” by other police agencies. It is being held in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the Delaware State Police and the communities that we proudly serve.

