Chrome Industries Dima 3.0 Slip Ons flat cycling shoes review – great shoes for those with high-volume feet

If you’re looking for stylish shoes which can also put up with the heavy wear and tear from the best flat pedals with their highly grippy pins, then the third iteration of Chrome Industries’ Dima Slip-Ons are an excellent shout – if they fit the shape of your feet, that is.

With the slip-on design there’s not much that can be done to fine-tune the fit - either they work for you or they simply don’t.

Chrome Industries Dima 3.0 Slip On: construction

(Image credit: Future)

Designed to be used for everything from pushing the pedals to strolling about in the city, Chrome’s Dimas are a flat pedal option that has been built to deal with the rigours of regular cycling – whilst also keeping things stylish.

The best cycling commuter shoes are split into two: those that work with clipless pedals and those which are for use with flat pedals. The Dimas slip into the latter, which means that they favour style over stiffness.

The upper is water repellent and, down below, Panaracer’s “slip-resistant” outsole has been specced in order to provide sufficient grip while walking around.

A rubber toe bumper helps contribute to the robust build of these shoes, as does the elevated ‘foxing’ that skirts the bottom of these shoes.

(Image credit: Future)

Chrome gives attention to all of the small details: a pull tab is included to make it easier to take the Dimas on and off – as well as hanging out to dry after the inevitable showers that are part and parcel of regular cycle commuting to work, for example.

(Image credit: Future)

With the slip-on design, there’s no means of tightening the fit. That said, a small stretchy panel on the outer edge of each shoe gives a touch of ‘snap back’ after slipping the shoes on, but it’s not much at all.

Available in Night (black), Grey Ripstop, Olive Leaf and Black Woodland / Camo, Chrome has clearly thought about giving choices for matching to the rest of your style.

Chrome Industries Dima 3.0 Slip On: the ride

Boa dials make cycling shoes rather quick and easy to put on, but these slip ons are even easier - the Dimas are a very convenient option.

The sole proved to be very grippy off the bike, and it has happily put up with the beating from flat pedals with pins.

The sole is stiff when compared to other cycling-specific flat shoes such as Crankbrothers’ Stamp Lace and Shimano GR5 MTB shoes.

The result of this is that you feel nicely connected to the pedals while cycling, but off the bike these aren’t the comfiest to walk around with. The degree of rear heel slippage being really quite significant.

(Image credit: Future)

This was compounded by the fact that the slip-on design doesn’t suit all foot shapes – my own included. This does mean that my experience walking around in these might not necessarily be the same as yours – they might work excellently for you. But for me and my low-volume feet, getting sufficient length meant that the rest of the shoe was far too baggy and loose fitting.

This is compounded by the low rise around the ankle – Quoc’s Chelsea boots also don’t have any mode of fastening, but heel slippage is less of an issue due to the much higher cut.

(Image credit: Future)

Chrome Dima 3.0 Slip On: value and conclusion

Priced at $95 / £95, the Chrome Industries Dima 3.0 Slip Ons are a fair bit more expensive than slip-on designs from non-cycling brands such as Toms, which cost around $65.00 / £50.00.

But compared to the most stylish cycling options which are specifically designed to deal with the rougher demands of cycling, the price is very fair. Quoc’s Chelsea boots for example are around $180.00 / £180.00 - they do have SPD compatibility as well, though.

Overall, the Chrome Dima 3.0 Slip Ons are a well-built flat shoe option which are hardy enough to survive regular use, and so will serve city commuters very well. The stiff and robust sole is great for use when riding, but you may find that the slip-on design doesn’t provide enough support to hold your foot effectively while walking around.

If you're recently started commuting to work now could be a really good time to check out our best Black Friday bike deals to pick up other essentials to make commuting easier.